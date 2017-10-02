3m ago
Leafs send F Grundstrom back to Sweden
TSN.ca Staff
The Toronto Maple Leafs have sent forward Carl Grundstrom back to Sweden to continue his development.
TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger notes the Maple Leafs are still high on the 2016 second-round pick, but believe he needs another year to grow his game.
Grundstrom, 19, returns to spend a second season with Frolunda in the Swedish Hockey League.
He scored 14 goals and posted six assists in 45 games with Frolunda last season.