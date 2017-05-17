Former Buffalo Sabre Ville Leino designed a series of clothes for his fashion line Billebeino using his third and final season with the Sabres as inspiration.

Leino's said his newest collection, titled JAIL (2013), is representative of his goalless 2013-14 season.



A post shared by Are you Billebeino? (@billebeino) on May 16, 2017 at 7:34am PDT

"One of my most personal works," Leino wrote in an Instagram post desrcibing the design. "I was playing my third year in Buffalo Sabres with long and big contract. Things weren't working with me and the team. I was getting a lot of pressure and heat and there was no way out of it. I felt trapped and down. All I could do was get up every morning and go to work and try to make it work. This painting reflects those feelings that I was going through on that period of time."

Leino was bought out after recording no goals and 15 assists in 58 games that season, three years into a six-year, $27 million contract. The Sabres will pay him $1.2 million per year through the 2019-20 season.

The 33-year-old spent this season with Vaxjo HC in the Swedish Hockey League, scoring eight goals and adding 15 assists in 44 games.

Leino launched Billebeino in July 2014 after his buyout by the Sabres.

In 286 career NHL games, Leino scored 40 goals and recorded 119 points.