Kristen Shilton TSN Toronto Maple Leafs Reporter Follow|Archive

TORONTO – Josh Leivo is an unenviable position with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

For the second straight season, Leivo is nightly healthy scratch from the Leafs’ lineup. Only an injury to one of the team’s top-nine forwards will get him in.

There’s a chance his opportunity has finally come. Left winger James van Riemsdyk missed practice on Wednesday with an assumed lower-body injury, and while head coach Mike Babcock expects he’ll be ready for Thursday’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes, he's not 100 per cent sure.

If van Riemsdyk isn’t cleared, Leivo is the next man up. His chances might be slim, but Leivo will take what he can get.

“No word yet, [but] if James is not going, I’m ready,” said Leivo after practice on Tuesday. “It’s my job. I’m trying to fill in for a guy and help the team win. I’ve been working hard. We’ll see how James feels tomorrow and go from there.”

Van Riemsdyk took a hard hit along the boards from Los Angeles Kings centre Trevor Lewis in the third period of Monday’s game and got up favouring his right leg. He left the game briefly without missing a shift, but was in clear discomfort by the end. Normally van Riemsdyk is in his dressing room stall when media arrives post-game, but he left swiftly on Monday.

Without him at practice on Tuesday, Connor Brown shifted to his spot on the left of centre Tyler Bozak while Mitch Marner moved back to that right wing. Leivo slotted into Marner’s spot on the fourth line and also skated in van Riemsdyk’s spot on the Leafs’ top power-play unit.

“He's obviously a very important part of our team,” Bozak said of potentially losing van Riemsdyk. “But the good thing about our team is the depth we have this year. Any number of guys can step up and fill in.”

Last season, Leivo stepped in for injured Leafs in 13 games, posting two goals and eight assists. With the writing on the wall he’d be in a similar spot this year, Leivo has worked tirelessly to prepare for his moment.

It’s not easy being a hockey player on standby, even with everyone from Leafs' general manager Lou Lamoriello to Babcock having sung his praises since training camp. Toronto sees the 24-year-old as an asset; it's why they protected him in last June’s expansion draft. For his part, Leivo keeps unwavering faith in the talent that got him to the NHL.

“I’ve been playing hockey long enough that I know I have my skill set still,” he said. “That’s why I work on it after every practice. Conditioning is [also a] main thing. When you’re in a game, conditioning is [big]. The mental side is just getting through each day. I take it day by day so I’m ready when my opportunity comes.”

Despite his predicament, Leivo’s attitude has never slipped towards sullen. His teammates speak of his ever-present smile, his supportiveness of the group and his tenacious work ethic.

Some players who have been in Leivo’s position, like former Leafs defenceman Frank Corrado, chose to air their negative feelings about being a healthy scratch in the press. Leivo has taken a different tact.

“We’ve had players here in the past that were disgruntled and then they went somewhere else and found they weren’t NHL players,” said Babcock. “Just keep getting better every day. [Leivo]’s getting a chance for sure. Be ready, and make sure no one can take you out. If you play good enough, no one takes you out.”

“I know he’s frustrated,” added Auston Matthews. “But he’s the same person every day. He’s waiting for his shot and I know, kind of like last year, when he gets it, he’ll make the most of it.”

Adding to the big picture of Leivo’s situation is that this is a contract year; he’ll be a restricted free agent in July. He knows his leverage in negotiations will be impacted by the numbers he puts up this season, but that’s a problem for another day.

Today, he just hopes to play.

“It’s there, but there’s still a long season ahead,” Leivo said. “Hopefully I can show [well] in whatever games I get in. Whatever the coach wants me to do and whenever he wants me in I just want to help the team. We can talk contract after the season.”