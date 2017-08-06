TORONTO — American Varvara Lepchenko downed top-seeded qualifier Magdalena Rybarikova of Slovakia 7-5, 6-0 on Sunday to advance to the main draw of the Rogers Cup.

Lepchenko, who defeated Canadian Gabriela Dabrowki in the first round of qualifiers Saturday, won 78 per cent of her break points against Rybarikova.

Lepchenko, ranked 70th in the world, needed one hour 20 minutes to dispatch her 33rd-ranked opponent.

Canadian Carol Zhao lost her second-round qualifier later Sunday. The Richmond Hill, Ont., native was overpowered by opponent Ekaterina Alexandrova's serve in a 6-2, 6-3 defeat.

The 90th ranked Russian fired 10 aces to Zhao's one while breaking the Canadian three times in the first set and once more in the second.

Zhao is ranked 414th in the world. Her loss Sunday means there will be only three Canadians in the main women's draw. Montreal's Francoise Abanda plays Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic in first-round action on Monday while Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., and Bianca Andreescu of Mississagua, Ont., play Tuesday.

Second-seed Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania advanced to the main draw with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Lizette Cabrera while the third-seeded Naomi Osaka of Japan defeated Barbora Krejcikova 1-6, 7-6 (4), 6-0.

In other qualifiers at Aviva Centre, seventh-seed Sorana Cirstea earned her spot in the main draw, downing Camila Giorgi 6-4, 6-4 and 17th seed Heather Watson topped Maria Tatjana 6-3, 7-6 (8). Eighth-seed Ashleigh Barty bounced back from a 6-1 loss in her first set against Madison Brengle to beat the American in three sets.