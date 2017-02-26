The Tampa Bay Lightning have traded goaltender Ben Bishop to the Los Angeles Kings.

Ben Bishop has been traded to LAK. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 26, 2017

The 30-year-old owns a 16-12-3 record this season with a 2.55 goals against average and a .911 save percentage.

Bishop posted a career-best 2.06 goals against average and .916 save percentage while winning 40 games last season.

Bishop had been the subject of trade rumours since losing his starting job to Andrei Vasilevskiy in the 2016 playoffs. The Lightning were expected to move one of the two since they can only protect one netminder in the Las Vegas expansion draft.

The Vezina Trophy runner-up last season is playing in the final year of a two-year, $11.9 million deal. He waived a full no-movement clause in the deal.

Bishop was traded to the Lightning by the Ottawa Senators during the 2012-13 season. He began his career with the St. Louis Blues after being drafted in the third round (85th overall) of the 2005 draft.