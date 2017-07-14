Veteran forward Ondrej Palat has re-signed with the Tampa Bay Lightning, inking a five-year, $26.5 million deal.

Last season he had 17 goals and 35 assists in 75 games. He has spent his entire career with the Tampa Bay Lightning, recording 74 goals and 144 assists over 307 career regular season games.

Palat – along with teammate Tyler Johnson – was nominated for the Calder Trophy in 2014 after an impressive 59-point regular season. They became the first set of teammates to be nominated for the Calder since Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane in 2008.

The 26-year-old was a (restricted free agent), coming off a three-year, $10 million contract.

He was selected in the seventh round of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft, 208th overall.