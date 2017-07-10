The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed centre Tyler Johnson to a seven-year, $35 million contract.

The 26-year-old, who was a restricted free agent, has spent his five-year career with the Lightning.

During his rookie year in 2013-14, Johnson played on Tampa's top offensive line and was selected to the NHL All-Rookie team with 24 goals and 50 points. He was named to the All-Star Team the following year and tallied a career-high 72 points.

Johnson put up 45 points in 66 games last season.

In 308 career games, he has 89 goals and 122 assists.