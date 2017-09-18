Toronto Maple Leafs forward Joffery Lupul officially failed his medical last week, but he appeared to deny any injury in comments posted to Instagram on Sunday night.

Lupul, who is set to be placed on long-term injured reserve for the second consecutive year, posted a photo of himself snowboarding with the caption, "All work is what?"

The 33-year-old later commented on his own post saying "I'm ready.. Just awaiting the call.." Later, seemingly in response to users asking if he wasn't injured, Lupul commented "Haha failed physical? They cheat, everyone lets them."

The second comment has since been deleted.

Lupul last played in February 2016 and his status was a question mark entering training camp last season, when teammate Nazem Kadri told reporters he believed Lupul to be healthy and "ready to go." Lupul released a statement with a team a short time later saying he would not be able to play due to an unspecified injury.

The former 25-goal scorer carries a cap hit of $5.25 in the final season of his five-year contract with the team.

According to James Mirtle of The Athletic, the team declined to comment on Lupul's posts.

Dreger: If Lupul wants to challenge Leafs medical, he needs to use NHLPA

TSN Hockey insider Darren Dreger joins Landsberg in the Morning to discuss Joffrey Lupul’s comments on Instagram accusing the Maple Leafs of cheating, if the NHL is looking into his claims and more.