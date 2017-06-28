LOS ANGELES — Kenta Maeda pitched four-hit ball over seven innings in a spot start, Joc Pederson hit a three-run homer and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Angels 4-0 on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.

Maeda (6-3) was moved to the bullpen earlier this month, but filled in Tuesday to give the rotation an extra day of rest. He dominated the Dodgers' crosstown rival, striking out six with no walks on 92 pitches. His ERA dropped to 4.15.

Angels starter Jesse Chavez (5-8) was pulled in the sixth after working into a jam, and Cody Bellinger greeted reliever Jose Alvarez with an RBI single. Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 56 RBIs.

Pederson hit his seventh home run two batters later.

The Dodgers, who ended a 10-game winning streak Monday with a 4-0 loss against the Angels, have won 17 of their past 19 games and lead the National League with a 52-27 record.