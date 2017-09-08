PARIS — Adrian Mannarino has replaced the injured Gael Monfils in the France team that will face Serbia in the Davis Cup semifinals.

Monfils, who was named as a reserve in the squad by captain Yannick Noah, withdrew with a right knee injury, the French tennis federation said Friday.

The 34th-ranked Mannarino joins Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Lucas Pouille in the team, with Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut selected to play doubles at Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille from Sept. 15-17.

The countries have not met since the 2010 final, which Serbia won 3-2. But the Serbs will be without Novak Djokovic, who is skipping the rest of the season because of an injured right elbow.

The winner will play Belgium or Australia in the final.