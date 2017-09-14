Marleau on media attention: I knew what I was getting into

The Toronto Maple Leafs will not have a captain for the 2017-18 season, head coach Mike Babcock announced Thursday.

It will be the second straight season the Leafs won't have a captain. Leo Komarov, Morgan Reilly, Tyler Bozak, and Matt Hunwick served as the team's alternate captains last season. Hunwick has since left the team.

The last Leafs captain was Dion Phaneuf, who served in that capacity from the 2010-11 season to the 2015-16 season when he was traded to the Ottawa Senators.

