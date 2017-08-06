The Seattle Mariners have acquired first baseman Yonder Alonso from the Oakland Athletics in exchange for outfielder Boog Powell.

Welcome to Seattle, @YonderalonsoU!



The Mariners have acquired the first baseman from Oakland in exchange for Boog Powell. pic.twitter.com/QT6Z8bz4Ey — Mariners (@Mariners) August 6, 2017

The Mariners claimed Alonso off revocable waivers from the Athletics and the teams were able to work out a deal.

The 30-year-old appeared in 100 games this season for the Athletics this season and hit 22 homers and added 49 RBIs. The American League all-star is currently hitting .266 in 371 plate appearances.

Alonso has also played for the Cincinnati Reds and San Diego Padres during his eight year MLB career.

Powell played in 23 games this season for the Mariners, the 24-yar-old outfielder is hitting .194 with two RBIs.

He was originally drafted by the Athletics.