* Mitch Marner has made improving his shot a priority this season and, to that end, watching Patrick Marleau up close is a big boost. Marleau's second goal on Wednesday night was a good example of what Marner wants to incorporate more into his game. "He put his body in position to shoot pretty quick and that’s a thing I’m trying to work on, getting your body in a position to shoot quick," Marner said.

Patrick Marleau gets his 2nd of the season and 2nd as a Leaf. #TMLtalk pic.twitter.com/5uzEZUCrOH — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) October 5, 2017

Marleau has stayed out late after a couple practices this week to work alongside Marner and other youngsters like Auston Matthews​, William Nylander and Connor Brown. On Tuesday, he placed some pucks along the outline of the crease and shot them in the net rapid-fire style. "You try and work on your hands and that’s (a drill) I’ve used for a while now," the 20-year veteran explained. "It’s good to get to those loose pucks around the net and try to get them upstairs.” What advice does Marleau have for Marner when it comes to improving his shot? "Just try some different things," he said. "He's got a great work ethic already so part of it, for him, is he already knows what he wants to accomplish and he'll put the work in and get it done."

Marner received a series of texts from his friends after the Leafs signed Marleau in the off-season. His buddies were all pumped that Marner would get to work with an Olympian, who has scored more than 500 NHL goals. "It’s pretty cool that the year he got drafted (1997) and dressed in the NHL, a couple of us were just getting born," said the 20-year-old Marner. "That’s a pretty cool stat.”

On the ice, it's the subtle plays that stand out even more than the goals Marleau's scored. "Even the play leading to his first goal when he kicked the puck with his foot was something," Brown noted. "And then the little touch pass to Nazzy (before his second goal) in the neutral zone, just little things like that, that you know are hard from doing them, he does them well. Through the neutral zone plays rarely die with him.”

The young Leafs all rave about how the 38-year-old Marleau handles himself off the ice. "He's a pro, that's No. 1," observed Brown. "He gets the most out of himself. I also think he just loves it. He loves the game and that's been able to motivate him through so many years in the NHL and coming back every year refreshed."

Former Shark adapting well

* So far, Marleau has made a tricky transition look pretty easy. After two decades in San Jose, he is adapting to a new city, new coach, new system, new linemates and everything that comes with that.

“I’m sure Patty would tell you it’s a work in progress," said Leafs head coach Mike Babcock, who arrived in Toronto after a decade in Detroit. "Any time you have four kids and a wife and you live in the same place 20 years, it’s going to take you some time. There’s going to be some moments at home probably that aren’t great and yet the rink can be a safe haven for you and you just come here and play and, obviously, I thought Pat was real good the other night ... I think it’s nice for him to score early so you don’t have to go two weeks without scoring and everyone asking questions you don’t want to answer.”

PK looks to tighten up despite 8/8 night

* Babcock is putting an emphasis on discipline after Toronto found itself shorthanded eight times in Winnipeg. And although the Leafs’ penalty kill survived, they did allow 18 shots. "We can be a lot better," said Brown, who played 7:25 short-handed against the Jets. "Frederik (Andersen) was our best penalty killer by a mile. I think, we can deny entries a bit more. They were entering the zone with control too much. We did do a good job keeping them to the outside, but we looked at the video and there are some things we can correct. It's easy to learn when they pot a few, but you have to learn when things are going well, too."

Marleau should get some consistent minutes on the penalty kill this season. The last time he played such a role was with the Sharks in 2014-15. "It's good," he said. "I like being part of it. It's obviously something you take a lot of pride in, being out there and shutting the other team down." Marleau and Marner have practised with the penalty killers this week and appear to be the two standby forwards should reinforcements be needed beyond the regular group of Brown, Zach Hyman, Leo Komarov and the fourth-line centre (Eric Fehr and/or Dominic Moore).

Moore will make his season debut on Saturday replacing Fehr. Meanwhile, Calle Rosen was recalled from the Marlies and will replace fellow Swedish rookie Andreas Borgman in the lineup against the Rangers. Babcock said it was always his intention to get both those guys into a game early in the year so he could evaluate them against NHL talent. He gave Fehr the start in Winnipeg, because he's a Manitoba native, which allows Moore to face his old team in the Rangers.

Brown dealing with fashion police

* Brown and Fehr were both told by the officials on Wednesday night to untuck their jerseys. "I understand where they're coming from in some senses," Brown said. "We're not intentionally tucking in our jersey. I think it's the way we skate, a bit hunched over, so our jerseys seep up and tuck into our pants. But, it's up to us to do what we can to abide by the rule."

* Lines at Friday's practice at the MasterCard Centre:

Forwards

Hyman-Matthews-Nylander

Marleau-Kadri-Komarov

van Riemsdyk-Bozak-Marner

Martin-Moore-Brown

Leivo, Fehr

Defencemen

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Rosen-Carrick

Borgman-Polak

Goaltenders

Andersen

McElhinney

* Power-play units at Friday's practice:

Rielly

Bozak-Kadri-Marner

JvR

Gardiner

Matthews-Marleau-Nylander

Leivo^

5-on-3

Gardiner-Nylander

Marner-JvR-Matthews

Rielly-Marleau

Bozak-Leivo^-Kadri

^ Placeholder, likely for Komarov