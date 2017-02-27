1h ago
Marner in regular jersey at Leafs practice
TSN.ca Staff
Mitch Marner appears close to making a return to the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Marner is participating in Leafs practice Monday wearing a regular jersey. It's the first full practice with the team Marner has joined since his injury on February 15.
Marner hasn't played since suffering a right shoulder injury after falling awkwardly in a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets earlier this month. He skated with his regular linemates, James van Riemsdyk and Tyler Bozak, who also returned to practice Monday. Bozak is recovering from a hand injury.
Monday's Practice Lines:
Hyman-Matthews-Nylander
Komarov-Kadri-Brown
JVR-Bozak-Marner
Martin-Gauthier-Soshnikov
Smith, Leivo
Rielly-Marchenko
Gardiner-Zaitsev
Hunwick-Polak
Marincin