CINCINNATI — J.D. Martinez bruised his left hand, forcing him out of his debut with the Arizona Diamondbacks, and the Cincinnati Reds ended their five-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory on Wednesday night capped by Adam Duvall's bases-loaded single in the 11th inning.

The Reds had lost all five games since the All-Star break, including Arizona's 11-2 victory on Tuesday night that featured nine extra-base hits by the Diamondbacks. The Reds broke their slump by rallying off T.J. McFarland (4-2) to snap a 3-3 tie.

Billy Hamilton singled — his third hit of the game — with one out. Zack Cozart hit a ground-rule double, and Joey Votto was walked intentionally ahead of Duvall's single to right. Michael Lorenzen (5-2) pitched two innings for the win.

Arizona was buoyed by getting Martinez from the Tigers for three prospects, adding a run producer to the middle of the lineup. Manager Torey Lovullo said pregame on Wednesday that "it was an exciting moment" to write his name on the lineup card.