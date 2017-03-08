Matthews close to cashing in off the ice

Rick Westhead TSN Senior Correspondent Follow|Archive

Auston Matthews, the Toronto Maple Leafs’ rookie-of-the-year candidate, is moving closer to cashing in off the ice.

CAA Sports’ hockey division, which represents the first-overall pick in the 2016 NHL entry draft, is in discussions with online sports retailer Fanatics and others about an exclusive licensing agreement.

Fanatics Authentics, the company’s memorabilia division, wants to become the sole distributor of authentic Matthews-signed memorabilia, including some game-worn pieces.

It’s unclear which game-worn items Matthews might have rights to sell. National Hockey League teams typically own the rights to sell game-worn jerseys, an industry source told TSN. Some prominent players negotiate with their teams for rights to game-used equipment such as sticks, the source said.

The source said that deal would be worth as much as $300,000 per year for Matthews. Matthews could make as much as $3 million per season if he took full advantage of his popularity with prospective corporate sponsors, the source said.

Matthews already has an endorsement contract with Bauer Hockey. He might also appeal to companies in the banking and financial services, soft drink and energy beverage, and automotive industries.

“Auston can do as much as he wants,” the source said. “The demand is clearly there. But remember, the season and year are only so long and each deal he signs requires days for commercial production and more days for appearances and autograph signings.”

Matthews’ agent, Pat Brisson, confirmed CAA Sports is negotiating with several memorabilia companies, and other sponsors, and said he is in “the exploration stage at this point.”

“We hope to have a decision made by the summer and for next season,” Brisson said.

Fanatics spokesman Meier Raivich declined to comment on negotiations with Matthews. He said the company already has exclusive agreements with 10 NHL players including Alexander Ovechkin, Claude Giroux and Patrik Laine.

In other sports, Fanatics has similar deals with athletes such as Chicago Cubs stars Jake Arrieta, Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo, as well as Stephen Curry in the NBA and Peyton Manning in the NFL.

Fanatics is North America’s largest online seller of licensed sports merchandise. It operates the online stores of the NFL, NBA, NHL, Major League Baseball, and more than 150 college and pro teams.

Most licensed sports gear is typically sold through bricks-and-mortar stores which also sell bats, balls, hockey skates and other gear. Those stories usually sell only the jerseys or T-shirts of the most popular players.

Matthews, who has 31 goals and 24 assists in 65 games, last July signed a three-year rookie contract with Toronto.

He is receiving the maximum entry-level salary of $925,000 plus potential bonuses of $2,850,000 that could add up to an average annual value of $3,775,000.