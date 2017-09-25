The regular season has not yet begun but Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews is already in midseason form, firing home a hat trick against the Montreal Canadiens at Ricoh Coliseum Monday night.

The 20-year-old opened the scoring in the preseason contest just 43 seconds into the game and followed it up with a second marker just over four minutes later.

He completed the trick 3:46 into the third period, his fourth goal of the exhibition season

Matthews also added an assist on the Leafs' fifth goal, a William Nylander power play marker.

Al Montoya was between the pipes for the Canadiens in the preseason contest.