The regular season has not yet begun but Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews is already in midseason form, firing home a hat trick against the Montreal Canadiens at Ricoh Coliseum Monday night.

The 20-year-old opened the scoring in the preseason contest just 43 seconds into the game and followed it up with a second marker just over four minutes later.

He completed the trick 3:46 into the third period, his fourth goal of the exhibition season

Auston Matthews hat trick ... Leafs lead Habs 4-1



🎩🎩🎩



Mark Masters (@markhmasters) September 26, 2017

Matthews also added an assist on the Leafs' fifth goal, a William Nylander power play marker.

Al Montoya was between the pipes for the Canadiens in the preseason contest.