Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews will miss his third straight game Saturday night, head coach Mike Babcock announced following Toronto's 3-2 overtime victory over the Boston Bruins Friday.

The 20-year-old will be not travel with his team to Boston as Toronto finishes off their home-and-home series against the Bruins Saturday at TD Garden. Backup goalie Curtis McElhinney will start in net.

Matthews last played Monday against the Vegas Golden Knights. The sophomore has 10 goals and nine assists over 16 games this season with the Leafs.

Toronto is now 2-0 this season without Matthews in the lineup.