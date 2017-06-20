Despite the hectic NHL off-season, some of TSN’s hockey crew took time to trade playful jabs on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

TSN Hockey Analyst Jeff O’Neill thought he was going No. 1 overall in the 1994 NHL Entry Draft after starring for the OHL's Guelph Storm, recording 126 points in 66 games during his draft year. But because of a pre-draft report in The Hockey News from his "dear friend," TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie, O’Neill claims he “plummeted” down the list, eventually being taken by the Hartford Whalers at No. 5, right where McKenzie ranked him.

Today is the 23rd anniversary of @TSNBobMcKenzie chirping me on his draft preview. I fell from 1 to 5. #neverforget — Jeff O'Neill (@odognine2) June 20, 2017

"Today is the 23rd anniversary of @TSNBobMcKenzie chirping me on his draft preview. I fell from 1 to 5. #neverforget" O'Neill tweeted.

This is what my dear friend @TSNBobMcKenzie had to say about me before the draft. #plummet pic.twitter.com/JIPCARJ7to — Jeff O'Neill (@odognine2) June 20, 2017

While McKenzie called O'Neill one of the most talented players in the draft and compared him to Hall-of-Famer Doug Gilmour, he wrote that O'Neill's competitive spirit went "AWOL at times," leading to inconsistency. McKenzie also labelled O'Neill as being "no physical specimen."

TSN's Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli seemed to enjoy that, replying "#nophysicalspecimen" to O'Neill's tweet regarding McKenzie's pre-draft scouting report.

That was some good writin' there, Dickie Dunn level $#!+, really capturing the spirit of the thing: https://t.co/1kD7iZcE92 pic.twitter.com/E9Kf1pUFaE — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) June 20, 2017

McKenzie fired back by tweeting "That was some good writin' there, Dickie Dunn level $#!+, really capturing the spirit of the thing."

The 4 picks before @odognine2 ? 1-Ed Jovanovski, 2- Oleg Tverdovsky, 3- Radek Bonk & 4- Jason Bonsignore. So after Jovo, O'dog was a steal! https://t.co/23aKWNyPLH — Gino Reda (@GinoRedaTSN) June 20, 2017

That's where TSN's host of Tim Horton's That's Hockey Gino Reda stepped in, tweeting out everyone who was picked before O'Neill. Here is the order of the top five:

1. Ed Jovanoski, Florida

2. Oleg Tverdovsky, Anaheim

3. Radek Bonk, Ottawa

4. Jason Bonsignore, Edmonton

5. Jeff O'Neill, Hartford

We put together a scouting report on @odognine2's broadcast career, in honour of @TSNBobMcKenzie's pre-draft report pic.twitter.com/SHKgI3JAOg — OverDrive 1050 (@OverDrive1050) June 20, 2017

But the exchange was far from over. TSN OverDrive 1050 put together a scouting report of O'Niell's broadcast career in honour of McKenzie's pre-draft report.

"There are few host/analysts in broadcasting as inconsistent as TSN's Jeff O'Neill. Few as talented either," read the report.

"However, the Dog does have his moments and his focus can sometimes wane. This phenomenon is referred to as 'going Baby Monkey.' Perhaps it's only for a brief moment. Then again, it could be a segment. Sometimes it's a full show."

Regardless, O'Neill had a solid NHL career. In 821 career regular season games between the Hartford Whalers, Carolina Hurricanes and Toronto Maple Leafs, O'Neill had 237 goals and 496 points.

Fast-forward to present-day, the 2017 NHL Entry Draft is set to take place on June 23 and 24 at the United Center in Chicago. TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button's final mock draft can be found here.