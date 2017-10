Edmonton Oilers head coach Todd McLellan said forward Leon Draisaitl is dealing with concussion-type symptoms along with his eye injury.

Draisaitl will miss Saturday's game against the Ottawa Senators and its unknown at this point how much longer he will be out.

It's believed Draisaitl injured his eye Monday against the Winnipeg Jets.