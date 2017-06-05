McPhee wants to be good out of the gate but even better down the road

According to general manager George McPhee, the Vegas Golden Knights are willing to take on players with high cap hits - for a price.

McPhee told the Las Vegas Review-Journal the Golden Knights have been offered high-figure contracts from teams looking to get under the salary cap and the Knights aren't against spending the money for a return.

“We have a lot of teams offering us big contracts,” McPhee said. “We’ll take a few of those, for the right price.”

TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli reported lasted week the Chicago Blackhawks were working on a trade that would send the Marcus Kruger to the Knights in exchange for allowing the Knights to select Trevor van Riemsdyk in the expansion draft.

McPhee said, however, the team is not looking to pick up a superstar, but instead stockpile draft picks in exchange for taking bad contracts.

He shot down any talk of the Golden Knights making a trade for Alex Ovechkin, who McPhee drafted while with the Washington Capitals.

“I don’t think there’s going to be anything happening there," McPhee said of an Ovechkin trade. “The face of our franchise will be our logo. That’s the way we’re trying to do things by being team-centric.

“We’ll try to get as many good players as we can. But it’s all about building the right team, about chemistry and all those cliches. But that’s real.”