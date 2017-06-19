Who did the Canadian teams protect and who could be headed south?

George McPhee has given his fellow general managers a midnight deadline to make deals to keep players not on their protected list.

McPhee said Monday this would be the final day for teams to make trades as he will select his expansion team on Tuesday.

"What we've told everyone today is that today will be the last day that we are going to have (trade) discussions," McPhee said. "We are going to pick our team tomorrow."

The Vegas Golden Knights will then be revealed on Wednesday night during the NHL Awards.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported Sunday that the Florida Panthers, Ottawa Senators, Nashville Predators and Minnesota Wild were all trying to make deals with Vegas but had not yet reached a deal.

The New York Islanders, Anaheim Ducks, Columbus Blue Jackets and Chicago Blackhawks are all reported to already have deals in place with the Golden Knights.

The Golden Knights must have their team selected by Wednesday at 10am et.