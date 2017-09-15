PHILADELPHIA — Daniel Mengden was dominant in a two-hitter, Matt Olson and Matt Joyce each hit two-run homers and the Oakland Athletics beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-0 on Friday night.

Mengden (1-1) struck out seven and walked none to record his first career shutout in his 18th start. J.P Crawford had both hits off Mengden.

The 24-year-old righty cooled down Rhys Hoskins and a hot-hitting lineup that scored 27 runs in a three-game sweep over Miami. Hoskins, who hit 18 homers in his first 34 games, was 0 for 3 with two strikeouts.

Phillies starter Mark Leiter Jr. (3-6) allowed four runs and seven hits, striking out nine in six innings.

Olson hit a shot four rows shy of the third deck in right-centre in the first inning, giving the A's a 2-0 lead on his 19th homer. The blast was estimated at 483 feet.

Joyce drove his 24th homer out to right-centre in the second for a 4-0 lead.

The old-school Mengden, with his handlebar moustache, kept the Phillies off-balance using his herky-jerky delivery and a heavy dose of offspeed pitches and low 90s fastballs. He entered the game with a 2-10 record and 6.59 career ERA.

He also got his first career hit, a single off Crawford's glove in the shortstop hole before Joyce connected.

CITY RIVALS

Both teams played in Philadelphia until 1954 when the A's moved to Kansas City. They have met six times in interleague series. Oakland leads the series 9-7.

AVOIDING 100

The Phillies (57-90) have to win at least six of their last 15 games to avoid their first 100-loss season since 1961.

TRAINER'S ROOM

ATHLETICS: OF Khris Davis remained on paternity leave.

PHILLIES: C Andrew Knapp started for the first time since coming off the disabled list following a hand injury.

UP NEXT

ATHLETICS: RHP Kendell Graveman (5-4, 4.48 ERA) makes his seventh career interleague start and first vs. Philadelphia. Graveman has pitched well since Aug. 8, going 3-1 with a 3.92 ERA and the bullpen has blown leads in his three no-decisions in that span.

PHILLIES: RHP Ben Lively (3-6, 3.86) tries to continue his push to be in the 2018 starting rotation. He has a 2.57 ERA in his last three starts.

___

