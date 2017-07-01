NEW YORK — The Mets placed outfielder Michael Conforto on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with a bruised left hand, opening a roster spot for right-hander Zack Wheeler.

Wheeler was activated from the DL to start against the Philadelphia Phillies. He had been sidelined since June 20 with biceps tendinitis.

Conforto hasn't played since getting hit by a pitch Sunday in San Francisco. He went on the disabled list retroactive to Wednesday, making him eligible to return July 8.

After a sizzling start to the season, Conforto has cooled off lately. He's batting .285 with 14 homers, 41 RBIs and a .405 on-base percentage.

Conforto joined a long list of injured Mets on the DL, including starting pitchers Noah Syndergaard, Matt Harvey and Robert Gsellman, second baseman Neil Walker, closer Jeurys Familia, centre fielder Juan Lagares and reliever Josh Smoker.

General manager Sandy Alderson gave several injury updates Friday, saying Walker and Familia are probably closer to returning than Harvey (right shoulder) or Lagares (broken left thumb).

Familia, who had surgery in May for a blood clot in his right arm, is about ready to begin a throwing program at the team's complex in Florida, Alderson said. Walker, out since June 15 with a partial tear of his left hamstring, will be fitted for a brace to stabilize the knee on his injured leg, the GM added.

Third baseman David Wright (neck surgery) is at least three to five weeks from beginning baseball activities and it's uncertain if he will return this season, Alderson said.

Wheeler, who began the day 3-5 with a 5.29 ERA, was chased in the fourth inning of his first outing since June 19 against the Dodgers. He missed the past two seasons while recovering from Tommy John surgery but was pitching well, with a 3.45 ERA, before getting hit hard in two consecutive short starts and going on the DL.