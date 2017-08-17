NEW YORK — Mets rookie pitcher Robert Gsellman says he apologized to Sandy Alderson for publicly dismissing a recent assessment by the general manager.

Gsellman was on the disabled list and struggling in his rehab assignment at Double-A Binghamton when Alderson said the right-hander needed to pitch better. After throwing six shutout innings in his final rehab appearance, Gsellman was activated Tuesday and asked by a reporter about Alderson's comment.

"I don't really care," he answered.

Alderson wasn't happy about that. During his pregame news conference Wednesday at Citi Field, the GM said he would give Gsellman "a pass" for the moment because he was scheduled to pitch for New York later that night.

"But I hope that he reflects on the implications of that statement and the potential consequences of that statement and has a better response the next time out," Alderson said.

Gsellman, who had been sidelined by a strained left hamstring, threw 5 1/3 innings against the Yankees in his first major league outing since June 27. He was charged with three runs — two earned — and four hits in a no-decision.

After the Mets lost 5-3, he addressed the situation regarding Alderson.

"I didn't know that article came out and what he said. I didn't read it until I saw it today. So I went over to apologize for it," Gsellman said. "I definitely need to pitch better. I really care. It's my job, so I definitely care. So I apologized to Sandy for saying that, and we talked it out."

Gsellman is 5-5 with a 5.98 ERA in 15 starts and three relief appearances for the struggling Mets this year. He went 4-2 with a 2.42 ERA in eight games, seven starts, after being called up from the minors late last season.

