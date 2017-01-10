The MLB free agency period is underway. Teams and players alike are looking to make big splashes during the off-season.

Baustista talking with Twins

Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports that the Minnesota Twins have met with the representative of Toronto Blue Jays free agent Jose Bautista, but adds that it's unclear how interested both parties are in the pairing.

Reportedly, Bautista, 36, is willing to sign a one-year deal in hopes of resetting his value on the free agent market next off-season after failing to land a big contract thus far.

Trumbo unlikely to return to Orioles

Free agent slugger Mark Trumbo continues to remain without a suitor and it's beginning to look unlikely that he'll re-sign with the Baltimore Orioles.

According to Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports, talks between Trumbo and the Orioles have stalled.

"There’s been no movement toward a deal with free agent outfielder Mark Trumbo and it’s becoming less likely that the Orioles will re-sign him. Their interest hasn’t disappeared, but previous talks went nowhere and there hasn’t been renewed dialogue to leave either side encouraged, " writes Kubatko.

Trumbo, 30, hit 47 homers and drove in 108 runs for the Orioles last season.

Twins haggling Dodgers over Dozier

The Minnesota Twins want to trade second baseman Brian Dozier but remain firm on what they perceived their star player's worth to be.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the Twins most logical trading partner in a deal for Dozier, but the two teams can't seem to agree on what Minnesota should receive in return as a potential deal has been rumored for several weeks now.

Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reports that the Twins are not satisfied with the offer the Dodgers have presented, which has been fronted with right handed starter Jose De Leon. According to Rosenthal, Minnesota does not believe LA's 24-year-old starter is enough to carry the deal, or that enough additional value has been added with other players that would be included.

Dozier's 2016 campaign was the best of his career, the 29-year-old hit 42 home runs and recorded 99 RBIs.

Four teams eyeing Carter

According to Chris Cotillo of SB Nation, four teams are engaged in talks with Milwaukee Brewers free agent first baseman Chris Carter.

Carter's agent, Dave Stewart, said that he expected the pursuit of his client to ramp up once then-free agent Edwin Encarnacion signed, but Encarnacion has since signed with the Cleveland Indians while Carter remains available.

Cotillo believes the 30-year-old Carter now has to wait on free agents Jose Bautista and Trumbo to sign first before teams shift their fous to him.

Carter led the National League last season with 41 home runs in 160 games played.