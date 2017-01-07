The MLB free agency period is underway. Teams and players alike are looking to make big splashes during the off-season.



Where to Trumbo?

Jon Heyman reports on FanRag Sports that both the Oakland Athletics and Baltimore Orioles are interested in Mark Trumbo's services. The A's are trying to add the slugger after missing out on Edwin Encarnacion while the Orioles are trying to retain their power hitter and originally offered him a four-year, $50 million deal that they then took off the table.



Former Jays in Philly?

Heyman also reports in the same article that along with the earlier reports of the Philadelphia Phillies interest in Jose Bautista, they are also looking closely at lefty bats including Canadian Michael Saunders as well as St. Louis Cardinals free-agent Brandon Moss.



Padres looking for arms?

Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reports that the San Diego Padres are looking to bolster their pitching staff, showing interest in Jake Peavy, Doug Fister and Jered Weaver.