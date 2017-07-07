According to Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle, Houston Astros' star shortstop Carlos Correa called out Toronto Blue Jays' closer Roberto Osuna for apparently showing him up on the final out of the Blue Jays' 7-4 victory over the Astros.

Correa grounded out to Osuna to end the game, and according to Atkins, the Jays' young closer, "paused for the crowd to roar, patted the ball in his glove and sauntered six steps before throwing to first."

Correction on underhand lob: Osuna paused for the crowd to roar, patted the ball in his glove & sauntered six steps before throwing to first — Hunter Atkins (@HunterAtkins35) July 7, 2017

Correa didn't take kindly to this, telling Atkins: "I don't know what's so special about that: throwing me a 3-2 cutter; showing me up...I go home, relax. Next time I face him, he better not give up a homer."

More context to the final play: pic.twitter.com/cQ7PEo3T9k — Hunter Atkins (@HunterAtkins35) July 7, 2017

Middle infielders from Texas don't seem to get along with the Blue Jays. Texas Rangers' second baseman Rougned Odor infamously punched Jose Bautista after a hard slide into Odor at second base in May 2016.

We will have to wait and see if anything transpires from Correa's comments and whether or not the Blue Jays have a new Texas rivalry brewing.

Osuna, 22, is having an incredible season, despite some off-field struggles with anxiety he revealed to reporters on June 24. After tonight's save, he has now collected 21 consecutive saves and was recently named American League Reliever of the Month for June. Meanwhile, Correa, also 22, is having a strong season of his own, batting .320/.397/.553 with 17 home runs and 58 RBI. Correa was also voted to be the starting shortstop for the American League at this year's All-Star Game