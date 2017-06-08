Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Steve Pearce will begin a rehab assignment with the Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats Thursday night as he recovers from a calf injury.

The 34-year-old will start at DH and bat third for the Fisher Cats.

Pearce was placed on the 10-day disabled list May 15 after leaving May 14's game against the Seattle Mariners with what was revealed to be calf tightness. He came up favouring his leg after hitting a double and limped off the field.

The right-handed outfielder was signed by the Blue Jays during this past offseason and has struggled so far in 2017 batting .205/.256/.373 with four home runs and 10 RBI.