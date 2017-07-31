Phillips: Only one Blue Jay is likely on the move

The hot stove is heating up around major league baseball. With the trade deadline today, TSN.ca takes a look at some of the latest news, rumours and rumblings from around the league.

Astros join teams connected to Jays' Liriano

FanRag Sports' Robert Murray reports that the Houston Astros have joined the list of teams interested in Toronto Blue Jays' left-hander Francisco Liriano. It's been previously reported that the Kansas City Royals have been connected to Liriano, along with the Minnesota Twins, Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs.

Adding another team to this list: The #Astros. https://t.co/3ecAO5Kciz — Robert Murray (@RobertMurrayFRS) July 31, 2017

Jays' Smith bound for the Cards?

Derrick Goold, beat writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Blue Jays have being watching the Memphis Redbirds, AAA affiliate for the St. Louis Cardinals, for potential pieces in a deal possibly involving reliever Joe Smith. The 33-year-old has had a strong season out of the bullpen for the Jays, going 3-0 with a 3.28 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 35.2 innings pitched.

Toronto has been watching Memphis --- and could be where #cardinals shop for their standard reliever addition. Joe Smith fits that profile. — Derrick Goold (@dgoold) July 31, 2017

Indians "pushing hard" for Britton

A formidable bullpen might soon be even more dominant. The Cleveland Indians already have a one-two punch of Andrew Miller and Cody Allan for the eighth and ninth innings, but FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports that Indians' beat writer for Cleveland.com Paul Hoynes says that Indians are "pushing hard" for Zach Britton. Sources say that the Dodgers and Astros are also in the mix for the Baltimore Orioles' closer. Rosenthal notes that one executives involved in the Britton talks "still not clear [the Orioles] will move him."

Executive from one of clubs involved in Britton talks: “Still not clear they will move him.” — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 31, 2017

Gray getting closer to the Big Apple

ESPN's Jerry Crasnick reports that a source says the New York Yankees and Oakland Athletics are "close enough to get over the hump" today on a deal that would send Athletics' ace Sonny Gray to the Big Apple. The Yankees have been in serious talks with the Athletics to make a trade for the right-hander for much of last week, but sources have said that any deal has hit snags over which prospects the Yankees will be giving up. Crasnick notes that it all comes down to how willing A's general manager Billy Beane is to take Gray into arbitration this winter and how willing the Yankees are to part with top prospects. The 27-year-old was pulled from his start on Sunday ramping up rumours that a trade is imminent. Gray is 6-5 this season with a 3.43 ERA, 1.175 WHIP and 94 strikeouts in 97 innings pitched.

#Yankees and #Athletics are "close enough to get over the hump" today on a Sonny Gray deal, says source. Still gonna take some compromise. — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) July 31, 2017

It all comes down to: How willing is Billy Beane to take Gray into winter; and how much will Brian Cashman bend on final prospect pieces? — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) July 31, 2017

Evaluations on Sonny Gray also differ: Is he a No. 2 or No. 3 guy; do his competitiveness and pitching acumen outweigh his health concerns? — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) July 31, 2017

Yankees monitoring Hand

According to the New York Post's Joel Sherman, the Yankees have checked in on San Diego Padres' reliever Brad Hand, but the Padres are focused on possibly making a trade with the Dodgers or Astros.

#Yankees checked in on Hand yesterday, but seems monitoring at best. #Padres focused on #Dodgers #Astros in particular — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) July 31, 2017

The Darvish Watch

USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports that the Texas Rangers are confident that ace Yu Darvish will be traded by the end of the day.

The #Rangers are confident that Yu Darvish will be traded by end of day. In active talks now with #Dodgers,#Astros,#Yankees, #Indians. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 31, 2017

Rosenthal adds that if the four-time All Star gets moved, he might be the first domino of many pieces the Rangers trade, including starting pitcher Andrew Cashner and first baseman Mike Napoli.

If Darvish goes, could be first of several deals by #Rangers; other moves lined up (Cashner? Napoli? RPs?) Otherwise might play it out. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 31, 2017

--

Indians in the mix for Darvish

According to Rosenthal, the Indians are in the mix for Darvish even though the Indians are on Darvish's 10-team no trade list. MLB Network's Jim Bowden also reports that according to sources, the Indians and Rangers have talked a "Francisco Mejia-type deal". Mejia was ranked as the No. 3 prospect in MLB by Baseball Prospectus in July. The reigning American League Champions currently lead the AL Central, but Rosenthal notes that they seem to be aiming to make one high-impact trade before the deadline.

Source: #Indians not only in mix for Darvish (despite no-trade), but also #Mets’ Addison Reed. Seem to be aiming for one high-impact move. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 31, 2017

#Indians #Rangers have talked about a Yu Darvish for Francisco Mejia type deal according to sources. — Jim Bowden🌟🎤 (@Jim_BowdenSXM) July 31, 2017

---

...or is Darvish headed to Los Angeles?

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that even though the Dodgers have often been considered the favourites to land Darvish, the team has reached an impasse in trade talks with the Rangers because the Dodgers "love its prospects". Heyman says the Dodgers will not part with pitching prospect Walker Buehler (MLB.com's 13th-ranked prospect in Top 100) or outfielder Alex Verdugo (MLB.com's 28th-ranked prospect in Top 100) for a rental like Darvish, who will be a free agent in the offseason. Heyman also notes that Buehler and Verdugo might be called up and potentially help the Dodgers this season. MLB Network's Jim Bowden adds if the Dodgers were to land Darvish, it would make sense for them to ask for Rangers' left-handed prospect Alex Claudio based on the prospects it would take the Dodgers to acquire Darvish.

dodgers have been viewed as favorite for darvish, but teams are at an impasse -- at least for now. time's left, but LA loves its prospects — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 31, 2017

dodgers will not part with buehler or verdugo - 2 of game's very top prospects -- for rental, even a star. doesnt mean anyone's untouchable. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 31, 2017

dodgers also see buehler and verdugo potentially helping them this year. so that makes it tougher for them to part with those 2. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 31, 2017

If #Dodgers were to land Darvish from the #Rangers only makes sense they try to get LHR Alex Claudio with him esp w prospect cost — Jim Bowden🌟🎤 (@Jim_BowdenSXM) July 31, 2017

Tigers likely finished making moves

Heyman says the Justin Wilson and Alex Avila deal pulled off with the Chicago Cubs on Sunday night is likely their last, meaning Justin Verlander will probably remain a Tiger when the trade deadline passes. MLB Network's Jon Morosi adds that the Tigers are not actively engaged in trade talks to move Verlander and barring a turn of events, he will be staying in Detroit.

justin wilson/alex avila/candelario deal may be detroit's last big trade. no word of anything serious going on with kinsler or verlander. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 31, 2017

Source: #Tigers not engaged in active trade talks on Justin Verlander at the moment. Barring a turn of events, he will stay in Detroit. @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 31, 2017

Red Sox weighing options for bullpen upgrades

According to Heyman, the Boston Red Sox are weighing their options to bolster their relief corps for the stretch run. Heyman lists a plethora of potential options, including Baltimore Orioles' relievers Brad Brach and Zach Britton and the Blue Jays' Smith. Heyman notes that he's uncertain of whether the Orioles are now willing to deal within the division to trade Britton or Brach to the Red Sox.

red sox weighing whole pen arms (reed, kintzler, johnson, smith, hand, brach, britton - tho uncertain if o's would deal w/them) tight market — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 31, 2017

White Sox continuing to look to unload pitchers

Heyman also reports that the White Sox want to continue to stock their farm with more prospects and are still seeking deals for reliever Tyler Clippard, who they recently received in the Todd Frazier deal with the Yankees and starters Miguel Gonzalez and Derek Holland.