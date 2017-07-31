The trade deadline has come and gone and TSN.ca continues to take a look at some of the latest news, rumours and rumblings from deals still trickling in from around the league.

Kintzler heads to Washington

The Washington Nationals have traded for Minnesota Twins reliver Brandon Kintzler according to Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post.

Kintzler was having a solid year for the Minnesota Twins, pitching to an ERA of 2.78 in 45 appearences. However, with the Twins just 3-7 in their last 10, they decided to sell, receiving minor-leaguer Tyler Watson and international signing bonus money from the Nationals.

Britton staying put

With reports swirling earlier in the day that Zach Britton could be heading to the Cleveland Indians, the Baltimore Orioles decided to keep the superstar closer according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.

Cingrani the newest Dodger

After acquiring reliever Tony Watson from the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Dodgers stayed busy by picking up lefty reliever Tony Cingrani from the Cincinnati Reds according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

Cingrani has struggled in 2017 with the Reds, but is hoping a change of scenery will give his 5.40 ERA and 1.32 WHIP a boost.

Beckham bound for Baltimore

The Tampa Bay Rays traded shortstop Tim Beckham to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for minor league right-hander Tobias Myers.

Beckham could slide in to replace JJ Hardy, who has struggled mightily this year with a .211/.248/.308 slash line. Beckham comes in hitting .259/.314/.407.

Beckham was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2008 MLB Draft and is currently 27 years of age.

Benoit Pittsburgh bound

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Philadelphia Phillies agreed to a deal as the trade deadline came to a close Thursday, with Pittsburgh receiving right-hander Joaquin Benoit from the Phillies for Seth McGarry and cash considerations. FOX Sports' Rosenthal was the first to report the deal.

Blue Jays fans will remember Benoit from his stint with the team down the stretch last year. While Benoit was lights out with a 0.38 ERA in 25 games for the Blue Jays last year, he suffered a torn calf muscle during a brawl with the New York Yankees in September and missed the remainder of the regular season and the playoffs.

This year, he is 1-4 with a 4.07 ERA in 44 games.

Watson headed to the Dodgers

FOX Sports' Rosenthal reports that according to a source, the Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired left-hander Tony Watson from the Pittsburgh Pirates, pending a medical review. It was noted by Rosenthal earlier that Watson would be a fallback option if they couldn't get a deal done to acquire Baltimore Orioles' closer Zach Britton. The 32-year-old has gone 5-3 with a 3.66 ERA with 10 saves in 47 games for the Pirates in 2017 and will be a free agent at the end of the season.

Hernandez traded to the Diamondbacks

According to ESPN's Buster Olney, the Arizona Diamondbacks have acquired right-handed reliever David Hernandez from the Los Angeles Angels. Hernandez was a member of the Diamondbacks from 2011-2015. The 32-year-old is having the best year of his career with a record of 1-0, 2.23 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 36.1 innings pitched this season. The New York Post's Joel Sherman adds that pitching prospect Luis Madero is going back in exchange for Hernandez.

Yankees make minor trade with Orioles

According to Rosenthal, the New York Yankees have traded right handed pitching prospect Yefry Ramirez to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for international signing bonus pool money. Ramirez is 10-3 with a 3.41 ERA in 92.1 innings pitched for Double-A Trenton.

Jeffress reunited with the Brewers

According to ESPN's Jerry Crasnick, the Texas Rangers have traded relief pitcher Jeremy Jeffress to the Milwaukee Brewers. The right-hander spent parts of the three seasons from 2014-2016 with the Brewers before being traded to the Rangers last offseason. The New York Post's Joel Sherman adds that the Rangers will be getting RHP Taylor Scott back for Jeffress.

