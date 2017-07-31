The hot stove is heating up around major league baseball. With the trade deadline today, TSN.ca takes a look at some of the latest news, rumours and rumblings from around the league.

Blue Jays Watch

Royals in talks to acquire a Blue Jays starter

According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Kansas City Royals are still in talks with the Toronto Blue Jays to acquire JA Happ or Marco Estrada.

The #Royals in talks with #Bluejays about acquiring another starter, JA Happ/Marco Estrada — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 31, 2017

Around the MLB

Watson headed to the Dodgers

FOX Sports' Rosenthal reports that according to a source, the Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired left-hander Tony Watson from the Pittsburgh Pirates, pending a medical review. It was noted by Rosenthal earlier that Watson would be a fallback option if they couldn't get a deal done to acquire Baltimore Orioles' closer Zach Britton. The 32-year-old has gone 5-3 with a 3.66 ERA with 10 saves in 47 games for the Pirates in 2017 and will be a free agent at the end of the season.

Hernandez traded to the Diamondbacks

According to ESPN's Buster Olney, the Arizona Diamondbacks have acquired right-handed reliever David Hernandez from the Los Angeles Angels. Hernandez was a member of the Diamondbacks from 2011-2015. The 32-year-old is having the best year of his career with a record of 1-0, 2.23 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 36.1 innings pitched this season.

David Hernandez traded to the Diamondbacks. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) July 31, 2017

Pirates' Watson the back-up plan for Dodgers?

Rosenthal reports that according to a source, the Los Angeles Dodgers are talking to the Pittsburgh Pirates about left-hander Tony Watson as a fallback option if they can't get a deal done to acquire Baltimore Orioles' closer Zach Britton. The 32-year-old has gone 5-3 with a 3.66 ERA with 10 saves in 47 games for the Pirates in 2017 and will be a free agent at the end of the season.

Source: #Dodgers talking to #Pirates about Tony Watson. Fallback option if they don’t get Britton. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 31, 2017

Yankees make minor trade with Orioles

According to Rosenthal, the New York Yankees have traded right handed pitching prospect Yefry Ramirez to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for international signing bonus pool money. Ramirez is 10-3 with a 3.41 ERA in 92.1 innings pitched for Double-A Trenton.

Lesser #Yankees trade: RHP Yefry Ramirez to #Orioles in exchange for - you guessed it - int’l signing bonus pool money. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 31, 2017

Jeffress reunited with the Brewers

According to ESPN's Jerry Crasnick, the Texas Rangers have traded relief pitcher Jeremy Jeffress to the Milwaukee Brewers. The right-hander spent parts of the three seasons from 2014-2016 with the Brewers before being traded to the Rangers last offseason. The New York Post's Joel Sherman adds that the Rangers will be getting RHP Taylor Scott back for Jeffress.

#Rangers have traded Jeremy Jeffress to the #Brewers — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) July 31, 2017

#Rangers are getting RHP Taylor Scott when deal for Jeffress completed #Brewers — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) July 31, 2017

Lynn might be a good fit with the Indians

According to ESPN's Buster Olney there is speculation that starting pitcher Lance Lynn may be headed to the Cleveland Indians. Lynn, 30, is 9-6 with a 3.20 ERA and a career-low 1.12 WHIP in 126.2 innings pitched with the Cardinals.

Speculation within the industry that Lance Lynn might fit best with the Cleveland Indians. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) July 31, 2017

Angels shopping Norris, Hernandez

Olney also reports the Los Angeles Angels are marketing closer Bud Norris and fellow reliever David Hernandez. Olney says both are expected to move before the deadline.

Update: According to Morosi, the Astros have shown interest in Norris. He played for the team from 2009-2013.

The Angels are marketing Bud Norris and David Hernandez and are expected to move them before the deadline. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) July 31, 2017

Nationals showing interest in Kintzler

According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi the Washington Nationals have shown interest in Twins' closer Brandon Kintzler. ESPN's Darren Wolfson adds that the Tampa Bay Rays and Colorado Rockies have also shown "some level of interest". The 32-year-old has had a breakout season as the Twins' closer, converting 28 saves with a 2.78 ERA and 1.147 WHIP. He will be a free agent at the end of the season. He will be a free agent at the end of the season.

Nationals, Rays, + Rockies among the teams to show some level of interest in Kintzler, I'm told. #mntwins https://t.co/Ndxgqkzpf3 — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) July 31, 2017

Indians "pushing hard" for Britton

A formidable bullpen might soon be even more dominant. The Indians already have a one-two punch of Andrew Miller and Cody Allan for the eighth and ninth innings, but Rosenthal reports that Indians' beat writer for Cleveland.com Paul Hoynes says that Indians are "pushing hard" for Zach Britton. FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman says the Indians want another lefty in the bullpen and are concerned with reliever Travis Shaw's workload and Brad Hand may also be an option. Sources say that the Dodgers and Astros are also in the mix for the Baltimore Orioles' closer. Rosenthal notes that one executives involved in the Britton talks "still not clear [the Orioles] will move him."

Executive from one of clubs involved in Britton talks: “Still not clear they will move him.” — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 31, 2017

indians want another lefty. also concerned about shaw's workload. britton would be fantastic, hand makes sense, too. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 31, 2017

Yankees monitoring Hand

According to the New York Post's Joel Sherman, the Yankees have also checked in on San Diego Padres' reliever Brad Hand, but the Padres are focused on possibly making a trade with the Dodgers or Astros. Heyman adds that the Nationals, Astros, Dodgers and Indians are also in the hunt.

#Yankees checked in on Hand yesterday, but seems monitoring at best. #Padres focused on #Dodgers #Astros in particular — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) July 31, 2017

things heating up a bit with brad hand. nats, astros, dodgers, maybe yanks, indians all possible players. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 31, 2017

The Darvish Watch

USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports that the Texas Rangers are confident that ace Yu Darvish will be traded by the end of the day.

The #Rangers are confident that Yu Darvish will be traded by end of day. In active talks now with #Dodgers,#Astros,#Yankees, #Indians. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 31, 2017

Rosenthal adds that if the four-time All Star gets moved, he might be the first domino of many pieces the Rangers trade, including starting pitcher Andrew Cashner and first baseman Mike Napoli.

If Darvish goes, could be first of several deals by #Rangers; other moves lined up (Cashner? Napoli? RPs?) Otherwise might play it out. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 31, 2017

Indians in the mix for Darvish

According to Rosenthal, the Indians are in the mix for Darvish even though the Indians are on Darvish's 10-team no trade list. MLB Network's Jim Bowden also reports that according to sources, the Indians and Rangers have talked a "Francisco Mejia-type deal". Mejia was ranked as the No. 3 prospect in MLB by Baseball Prospectus in July. The reigning American League Champions currently lead the AL Central, but Rosenthal notes that they seem to be aiming to make one high-impact trade before the deadline.

Source: #Indians not only in mix for Darvish (despite no-trade), but also #Mets’ Addison Reed. Seem to be aiming for one high-impact move. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 31, 2017

#Indians #Rangers have talked about a Yu Darvish for Francisco Mejia type deal according to sources. — Jim Bowden🌟🎤 (@Jim_BowdenSXM) July 31, 2017

...or is Darvish headed to Los Angeles?

Heyman reports that even though the Dodgers have often been considered the favourites to land Darvish, the team has reached an impasse in trade talks with the Rangers because the Dodgers "love its prospects". Heyman says the Dodgers will not part with pitching prospect Walker Buehler (MLB.com's 13th-ranked prospect in Top 100) or outfielder Alex Verdugo (MLB.com's 28th-ranked prospect in Top 100) for a rental like Darvish, who will be a free agent in the offseason. Heyman also notes that Buehler and Verdugo might be called up and potentially help the Dodgers this season. MLB Network's Jim Bowden adds if the Dodgers were to land Darvish, it would make sense for them to ask for Rangers' left-handed prospect Alex Claudio based on the prospects it would take the Dodgers to acquire Darvish.

dodgers have been viewed as favorite for darvish, but teams are at an impasse -- at least for now. time's left, but LA loves its prospects — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 31, 2017

dodgers will not part with buehler or verdugo - 2 of game's very top prospects -- for rental, even a star. doesnt mean anyone's untouchable. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 31, 2017

dodgers also see buehler and verdugo potentially helping them this year. so that makes it tougher for them to part with those 2. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 31, 2017

If #Dodgers were to land Darvish from the #Rangers only makes sense they try to get LHR Alex Claudio with him esp w prospect cost — Jim Bowden🌟🎤 (@Jim_BowdenSXM) July 31, 2017

Tigers likely finished making moves

Heyman says the Justin Wilson and Alex Avila deal pulled off with the Chicago Cubs on Sunday night is likely their last, meaning Justin Verlander will probably remain a Tiger when the trade deadline passes. Morosi adds that the Tigers are not actively engaged in trade talks to move Verlander and barring a turn of events, he will be staying in Detroit.

justin wilson/alex avila/candelario deal may be detroit's last big trade. no word of anything serious going on with kinsler or verlander. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 31, 2017

Source: #Tigers not engaged in active trade talks on Justin Verlander at the moment. Barring a turn of events, he will stay in Detroit. @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 31, 2017

Red Sox weighing options for bullpen upgrades

According to Heyman, the Boston Red Sox are weighing their options to bolster their relief corps for the stretch run. Heyman lists a plethora of potential options, including Baltimore Orioles' relievers Brad Brach and Zach Britton and the Blue Jays' Smith. Heyman notes that he's uncertain of whether the Orioles are now willing to deal within the division to trade Britton or Brach to the Red Sox.

red sox weighing whole pen arms (reed, kintzler, johnson, smith, hand, brach, britton - tho uncertain if o's would deal w/them) tight market — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 31, 2017

White Sox continuing to look to unload pitchers

Heyman also reports that the White Sox want to continue to stock their farm with more prospects and are still seeking deals for reliever Tyler Clippard, who they recently received in the Todd Frazier deal with the Yankees and starters Miguel Gonzalez and Derek Holland.