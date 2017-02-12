After originally blocking a trade to the Atlanta Braves, the Cincinnati Reds have finally worked out a deal to trade Brandon Phillips to Atlanta.

Pending approval from MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, multiple sources report that the Atlanta Braves have acquired the Reds' second baseman in exchange for minor league pitchers Andrew McKirahan and Carlos Portuondo.

For Brandon Phillips, Reds get lefty Andrew McKirahan https://t.co/Rs7UVvjeu0 and righty Carlos Portuondo. https://t.co/dBxB62cJgw — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) February 12, 2017

After the 35-year-old passed a physical on Sunday morning the deal is in its final stages. Phillips will retain his no trade clause and receive an assignment bonus, according to ESPN's Jim Bowden. The Reds will also pay $13 million of Phillips' $14 million salary owed in 2017, according to ESPN's Buster Olney.

The three-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner proved to be a difficult piece to trade as he made it clear that he wanted to stay with the Reds, and previously rejected a trade to the Washington Nationals last offseason and the Atlanta Braves' first trade offer in January. But with the Reds continuing to move forward in their rebuilding process, a trade to the Braves gives Phillips the best opportunity to be an everyday player, especially with the Braves' recent free agent signing, Sean Rodriguez needing shoulder surgery that will put him out for three to five months.

If Phillips deal reaches the finish line, as expected, he probably would hit 6th in ATL lineup, Swanson second — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) February 12, 2017

The 15-year veteran had a solid season in 2016, batting .291/.320/.416 with 11 home runs and 64 RBI.