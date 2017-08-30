The Toronto Blue Jays’ crowded outfield situation was eased this week when Nori Aoki was given his release.

It was a temporary unclogging.

When rosters around Major League Baseball expand from 25 to 40 in September, there will once again be way too many outfielders and not nearly enough at-bats to go around.

With four established outfielders already on the roster, any playing time given to a call-up would have to come at the expense of a veteran, a situation that could be viewed as delicate even with the Blue Jays out of the postseason picture.

Kevin Pillar could be afforded an extra day off here or there in centre field as the Jays play out the string in the final month of a lost season, but he’ll still be an everyday player.

The Steve Pearce/Ezequiel Carrera platoon in left field is already crowded.

But what about right field?

That’s the question everyone is asking these days as the writing on the wall is in bold letters when it comes to Jose Bautista.

Bautista’s batting average has sunk to .207 and he’s become a shell of the feared hitter that bat flipped his way into the hearts of Blue Jays fans over the years.

Combine that with the fact his mutual option for 2018 is sure to be declined, and Bautista’s days in Toronto are numbered.

Relegating a former franchise icon to the bench, however, isn’t something the Blue Jays are interested in, which leaves them in an interesting position when it comes to finding developmental at-bats for young September call-ups.

“He’s going to play a lot,” manager John Gibbons said of Bautista. “All those guys will play. There will be some spots for other guys.”

Jays GM Ross Atkins pointed to three conversations surrounding all of their potential call-ups.

“How they help the team win is first and foremost,” Atkins said. “Secondly, the development opportunity. And then lastly would be helping our major-league players get the rest when needed and not get overexposed at this time of year. Those are the three guiding criteria. Having said that, you have to also make sure whoever you bring up is going to have some real tangible opportunity. You don’t want people sitting around not getting a real opportunity.”

From most likely to least likely, here are 10 players who could get a call to the majors at some point in September:

1. OF Teoscar Hernandez

One of a handful of names on this list guaranteed to show up in September, the main attraction in last month’s Francisco Liriano swap with the Houston Astros has been showing he’s ready at Triple-A Buffalo.

The 24-year-old right-handed hitter already has 112 major-league plate appearances under his belt, and Hernandez has slugged four homers and slashed .308/.379/.923 over his past seven games with the Bisons.

He’s ready to contribute and get a head start on locking down a roster spot next spring.

2. OF Michael Saunders

About 14 months ago, Saunders was the toast of the town.

Captain Canada had enjoyed a breakout first half with the Jays, hitting 16 bombs and slashing a gaudy .298/.372/.551 in the first half to earn his first (and likely only) all-star nod.

Then it all came crashing down in the second half with a .178 batting average and the toast of the town quickly became just toast.

Saunders signed a short-term deal with Philadelphia last winter, but the Phillies got the second-half version of Saunders and he was released in July after 214 mostly unproductive plate appearances.

Since returning to the Blue Jays organization on a minor-league deal in July, Saunders has slashed .277/.322/.416 with two homers in 137 Triple-A at-bats.

He’s not a part of the future, but the Jays will give Saunders another chance to sit on a big-league bench.

3. C Luke Maile

With Russell Martin’s oblique injury still healing, the Jays have been rolling out 34-year-old Miguel Montero and 29-year-old career minor leaguer Raffy Lopez behind the plate.

The results haven’t been pretty at times.

Maile was a zero with the bat during his 33-game stint earlier this season before landing on the DL with a knee injury in July, but he was lauded by the pitching staff for his receiving skills and he’s the best defensive option on the roster.

4. RHP Chris Rowley

The Blue Jays bullpen is gassed thanks to the starting rotation not holding up its end of the bargain this season, so you’re bound to see a few extra arms on hand in September.

Rowley, 27, was a mixed bag during a recent cameo that lasted three starts, producing a solid debut outing, before walking eight guys over his next two starts and progressively getting worse.

He did, however, spin seven innings of two-run ball Sunday in Triple-A, and he’ll get another chance to eat some big-league innings.

In the same vein, 28-year-old righty Nick Tepesch could also return to serve as depth.

5. OF Anthony Alford

Alford got the call in May to help remedy an injury-ravaged outfield situation, but he too succumbed to that bug as his debut was cut short by a broken hamate bone suffered on a swing in just his fourth game.

Once he got healthy in July, the toolsy 23-year-old was sent back to Double-A New Hampshire, where he’s continued to show he’s more than ready for a bigger challenge.

In the month of August, Alford has slashed .310/.392/.402 with one home run and an 11:17 walk-to-strikeout ratio.

If getting Hernandez some at-bats is the priority in September, there may not be many left for Alford.

6. RHP Carlos Ramirez

One of the more under-the-radar names who could get the call, Ramirez has been on a ridiculous run.

Converted from the outfield to the mound in 2014, the 26-year-old right-hander has yet to give up an earned run in 37.2 innings across two levels of the upper minors.

Since arriving at Triple-A Buffalo earlier this month, the lanky, 6-foot-5, 202-pounder has struck out 16 in 14 frames and has held opponents to a .128 batting average.

7. LHP Ryan Borucki

Added to the 40-man roster last winter, Borucki has been promoted twice already, landing in Double-A after 18 starts for High-A Dunedin, and then being shuffled to Buffalo this week for a Thursday debut in Triple-A.

No matter the level, the lean, 6-foot-4 lefty has been excellent.

Overall, the 15th-round pick from the 2012 draft has pitched to a 3.06 ERA, allowing just 126 hits in 144.1 innings while striking out 151 and walking just 35.

Most would love to see Borucki get a start or two in the final couple weeks of the season, but the 23-year-old may be relegated to bullpen duty if the Jays decide to bring him up.

8. C Danny Jansen

Outside of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette, Jansen’s 2017 story might be the best in the system.

Plagued by health issues over the first four seasons of his minor-league career, Jansen has finally put together a full season and the results have been outstanding.

Across three levels, Jansen has slashed .332/.409/.499, including a 1.151 OPS in 17 games since being promoted to Triple-A.

Not only can Jansen hit, he also comes with a reputation as a solid defensive catcher, a rare and alluring package behind the dish.

The Blue Jays, however, may prefer to allow Jansen to ride his wave directly into the off-season and not put too much on the 22-year-old’s plate too soon.

9. INF Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Already on the 40-man thanks to the $22-million MLB deal he struck with the Jays last November, Gurriel Jr. has flashed the skills with the bat that had him in high demand, but his overall .229/.265/.332 slash line has disappointed.

He’ll be heading to the Arizona Fall League in October to get more at-bats, so if he’s called up to the big leagues next month it would be just to experience the environment.

10. OF Dwight Smith Jr.

We’ve already mentioned the glut of outfielders kicking around; it's a situation that likely leaves Smith Jr. on the outside looking in when it comes to playing time.

Slashing just .193/.306/.241 with no home runs in 98 plate appearances this month hasn’t helped.

Outfielder Harold Ramirez is also on the 40-man roster, but he’s had a middling season at Double-A, while Dalton Pompey is still on the 60-day DL with a knee injury suffered in July.​