2016 Record: 11-11-12 (Fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Playoffs: Lost to Toronto FC in Conference Championship

Season opener: March 4 at San Jose Earthquakes at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on TSN 1/4/5



Additions:

D - Daniel Lovitz

D - Chris Duvall

M - Adrian Arregui

M - Louis Béland-Goyette

M - Ballou Jean-Yves Tabla

M - Blerim Džemaili

F - Nick DePuy



Departures:

D - Amadou Dia

D - Donny Toia

M - Kyle Bekker

M - Jérémy Gagnon-Laparé

M - Lucas Ontivero

M - Harry Shipp

M - Johan Venegas

F - Romario Williams

F - Didier Drogba

Three big questions:

How will the Impact replace Drogba?

Even with controversy stalking Didier Drogba throughout the 2016 season, he still managed to find the back of the net 10 times in 18 starts. More remarkably, no other Impact player registered more assists than the 38-year-old striker, who tied Ignacio Piatti and Dominic Oduro for the team lead with six helpers. Not only will the Impact have to replace that production, not having his mentoring presence around the club leaves a significant void.

Is there an answer for the club’s struggles on set pieces?

The Impact were haunted all season by poor defending on set pieces. The team’s Achilles heel was illustrated to devastating effect in the conference championship second leg when Toronto FC scored three goals from corners. The theme was present again during the preseason. One such example was the Tampa Bay Rowdies cleverly working a quick free kick to open the scoring during the Impact’s final warmup match ahead of the new season. Opponents will continue to exploit this vulnerability until the club addresses the most basic of elements in the art of defending.

Can Piatti continue to deliver?

Only Bradley Wright-Phillips and David Villa scored more goals last season than Piatti, whose 17 goals counted for more than a third of the total goal production (49) from the Impact. Going into the 2016 season it was well established the Impact would need greater goal production from a player who has been a revelation for his club since joining the Impact back in summer 2014. With the spotlight and added pressure to fall fully this season on Piatti, the Impact can ill-afford for the 32-year-old Argentine to suffer injury or any noticeable dip in form.