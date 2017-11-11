Habs 3-in-3: Can Lindgren fill the Price void in net?

The Montreal Canadiens announced that goaltender Al Montoya has a concussion and will be out indefinitely.

The injury was suspected to have taken place on a slapshot from Dustin Byfuglien that hit him in the mask last Saturday in Winnipeg.

Medical update - Al Montoya: concussion - out indefinitely. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 12, 2017

With the injury to Carey Price and Montoya, Charlie Lindgren has filled in with Zach Fucale being called up on an emergency basis.

In three starts so far this season, Montoya has a 3.77 GAA and a save percentage of .863.

