TSN mourns the passing of Ray Turnbull, an iconic Canadian curling analyst and competitor and fan-favourite broadcaster.

A standout competitive curler and instructor as well as broadcaster, Turnbull was inducted as a member of the Canadian Curling Hall of Fame in 1993 and the Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame in 2009 as both a curler and a builder, and was also inducted into the Manitoba Curling Hall of Fame in 2013 and the World Curling Hall of Fame in 2015.

“Ray set the standard for curling broadcasting in Canada, and was instrumental in developing and building our world-class curling coverage,” said Mark Milliere, Senior Vice-President and General Manager, TSN. “A true champion, Turnbull’s expertise on and off the ice, his warm nature and distinct charm and personality elevated his craft and made him a fan-favourite for Canadians nationwide.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to Ray’s family and friends. His legacy upon curling in Canada will always be remembered.”

With a career spanning over 25 years, Turnbull joined TSN in 1984. He was the long-time face of the network’s curling coverage alongside Vic Rauter, becoming one of curling’s most familiar and trusted voices providing expert analysis on a slate of major tournaments including the Tim Hortons Brier, Scotties Tournament of Hearts, World Championships, and the Vancouver 2010 Olympic Games. He retired from TSN at the end of the 2009-2010 season.

Affectionately known as “Moosie,” Turnbull was a 1965 Brier champion and travelled the world teaching the game and introducing people to it. He played a crucial role in the creation of a junior-age national championship with the Canadian Curling Association (now Curling Canada), and was responsible for developing various teaching techniques.

Turnbull also worked as an official, and was among the first to provide formal instruction for players and coaches in Canada and around the world.

“For 25 years, along with Linda Moore, we were broadcast partners travelling from one side of the country to the other through cities and towns, and also around the world,” said TSN’s Vic Rauter. “Curling was in his heart and in his blood. His love for the game, the athletes, and the fans was unquestioned and it showed. He will truly be missed.”