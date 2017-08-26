WASHINGTON — Adrian Sanchez drove in three runs, including soon after he took a pitch to the chest, and made a diving defensive play to help the bench-heavy Washington Nationals beat the New York Mets 9-4 on Saturday.

With second baseman Daniel Murphy getting some rest before a pinch-hitting appearance, Sanchez filled in well with a two-run single during a big first inning and ranged to his left to pick up Gio Gonzalez's final out in the seventh. More remarkably, after taking a 96 mph sinker in the chest from Mets reliever Jeurys Familia that was called a foul ball, the rookie from Venezuela laced an RBI single to left to give the Nationals a valuable insurance run.

Sanchez was a big part of Washington pounding New York starter Robert Gsellman (5-6), who allowed six runs (two earned) on nine hits in four innings. Gsellman's own fielding error made his numbers look better but put the Mets in a hole.

Gonzalez (13-5) didn't have his best stuff in allowing two earned runs on six hits and striking out two, but the left-hander got through 6 2/3 innings and earned a standing ovation from the crowd as he departed. His only blemishes came on Juan Lagares' RBI single in the third that scored Jose Reyes and Wilmer Flores' 16th home run of the season in the sixth.

With only one player starting who was in their opening day lineup, the Nationals also got two RBIs from Adam Lind and a big day from centre fielder Michael A. Taylor, who was 3 of 4 with his sixth outfield assist and 11th stolen base of the season.

FAMILIA RETURNS

In his first appearance since May 10 after surgery to repair a blood clot in his right arm, Familia allowed three runs on four hits in a rough eighth inning. Mets manager Terry Collins said Friday he wanted to get Familia into a game in a non-save situation.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: OF Yoenis Cespedes went on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring and will be examined Monday in New York. ... David Wright (cervical disk herniation) played third base for Class-A Port St. Lucie for the second consecutive day. ... RHP Noah Syndergaard (torn lat muscle) threw live batting practice in Florida. ... OF Michael Conforto (dislocated and torn left shoulder) will be examined Monday.

Nationals: 1B Ryan Zimmerman was out again after injuring his triceps muscle on a headfirst slide Thursday. Manager Dusty Baker expects Zimmerman to play one game during Sunday's doubleheader. ... SS Trea Turner (broken right wrist) and OF Jayson Werth (bruised left foot) continued rehab assignments with Single-A Potomac and are close to returning.

UP NEXT

Nationals RHP Tanner Roark (10-8, 4.64 ERA) faces Mets LHP Tommy Milone (1-3, 8.12) in the day game of the split doubleheader. Washington ace RHP Max Scherzer (12-5, 2.25) is expected to be activated off the disabled list from neck tightness to start the night game against New York RHP Seth Lugo (5-3, 4.85), who has been out with a shoulder injury.

