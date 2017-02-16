TORONTO – Headlined by the Toronto Raptors’ All-Star backcourt of Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan, the NBA’s brightest stars shine on TSN as the network delivers comprehensive coverage of NBA ALL-STAR WEEKEND, airing this weekend, Feb. 17-19, from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. TSN’s slate of coverage features the ALL-STAR CELEBRITY GAME, BBVA COMPASS RISING STARS CHALLENGE, and ALL-STAR SATURDAY NIGHT, highlighted by the fan-favourite Verizon Slam Dunk Contest (see below for complete broadcast schedule).

SPORTSCENTRE is on-site in New Orleans all weekend long to deliver insight and analysis from NBA ON TSN host Rod Black and analyst Jack Armstrong, alongside guest panellist and Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard Nik Stauskas. SPORTSCENTRE’s Matthew Scianitti files daily reports from the Smoothie King Center, beginning tomorrow, Friday, Feb. 17.

Throughout the weekend, SPORTSCENTRE primes fans with a slate of features focusing on the game’s biggest stars, including LeBron James’ reaction to a turbulent first half of the NBA season, as well as a look ahead at Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook, who will suit up as teammates for the first time following Durant’s highly publicized departure from the Thunder.

TSN’s coverage tips off tomorrow, Friday, Feb. 17, at 7 p.m. ET on TSN with the 2017 NBA ALL-STAR CELEBRITY GAME. This year’s competition pits ESPN’s Team Michael Smith vs. Team Jemele Hill in a battle for ultimate celebrity bragging rights, featuring an array of actors, musicians, and athletes, including Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, actor and comedian Nick Cannon, Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler, and many more.

Coverage continues tomorrow evening with the 2017 BBVA COMPASS RISING STARS CHALLENGE live at 9 p.m. ET on TSN, featuring emerging Canadian stars Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets and Trey Lyles of the Utah Jazz suiting up for Team World against Karl-Anthony Towns, Devin Booker, and Team USA.

NBA ALL-STAR WEEKEND on TSN culminates with STATE FARM ALL-STAR SATURDAY NIGHT, this Saturday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. ET on TSN1, TSN3, and TSN4, featuring a test of skill and showmanship in three All-Star skills disciplines: the fan-favourite Verizon Slam Dunk Contest, Taco Bell Skills Challenge, and the JBL Three Point Contest, featuring Toronto Raptors’ guard Kyle Lowry competing alongside the league’s top sharpshooters as they attempt to dethrone defending champion Klay Thompson.

TSN’s live coverage of NBA ALL-STAR WEEKEND is available for live streaming and on demand viewing to TSN subscribers via TSN.ca/Live and the TSN GO app.

TSN Digital

TSN complements its live broadcast coverage of NBA ALL-STAR WEEKEND with comprehensive coverage on TSN Digital platforms with the following highlights:

· BarDown.com features all of the sights and sounds of marquee events taking place during All-Star Weekend

· TSN’s official social media platforms, including Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, round up all of the weekend’s viral moments

· Must-See video highlights

· Up-to-the-minute breaking news, scores, and reports, extended video highlights, player profiles and interviews, schedules, statistics, rosters, and more

Broadcast Schedule

Friday, Feb. 17

· 7 p.m. ET – 2017 NBA ALL-STAR CELEBRITY GAME on TSN

· 9 p.m. ET – BBVA COMPASS RISING STARS CHALLENGE on TSN

Saturday, Feb. 18

· 7 p.m. ET – STATE FARM ALL-STAR SATURDAY NIGHT PRE-GAME on TSN1, TSN3, and TSN4

· 8 p.m. ET – STATE FARM ALL-STAR SATURDAY NIGHT on TSN1, TSN3, and TSN4