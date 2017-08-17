New Zealand crushes Canada at WRWC

DUBLIN — Canada suffered its first loss of the women's rugby World Cup today.

Second-ranked New Zealand hammered the No. 3 Canadians 48-5 in the preliminary round.

Jacey Grusnick of Alliston, Ont., scored Canada's lone try of the match.

The loss dropped Canada's record at the tournament to 2-1.

New Zealand finishes the preliminary round atop the Pool A standings with 15 points while Canada is second with nine.

Canada's record against the Black Ferns dropped to 0-14.