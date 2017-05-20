The National Hockey League fined Anaheim Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf $10,000 for issuing a homophobic slur Game 4 of the Western Conference Final versus the Nashville Predators on Thursday night.

The fine is largest the league is able to levy under the current CBA.

“Getzlaf’s comment in Thursday’s game, particularly as directed to another individual on the ice, was inappropriately demeaning and disrespectful, and crossed the line into behavior that we deem unacceptable,” said Colin Campbell, the NHL's senior executive vice president of hockey operations in a statement. “The type of language chosen and utilized in this instance will not be tolerated in the National Hockey League.”

As TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli notes, then-Chicago Blackhawks forward Andrew Shaw received a one-game suspension during the 2016 Stanley Cup playoffs for a similar offence.

Shaw was suspended 1 playoff game in '16 for his homophobic slur. Getzlaf fined $10K. Shaw's $5K fine was for flipping double bird at refs. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) May 20, 2017

"While Mr. Shaw was apologetic and remorseful for both the offensive comments and the inappropriate gesture directed at the on-ice officials, he must be held accountable for his actions," said Campbell said at the time of Shaw's April 21, 2016 suspension. "The emotion of the moment cannot and will not be a mitigating factor for the conduct that is expected of an NHL player."

The money from Getzlaf's fine will go to the Players' Emergency Assistance fund.