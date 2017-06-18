Let the wheeling and dealing begin with the Golden Knights

Three-time Stanley Cup champion goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, Nashville forward James Neal and Anaheim defenceman Sami Vatanen are among the high-profile players available for the Vegas Golden Knights to select in the NHL expansion draft.

Now it's on Golden Knights general manager George McPhee to spend the next three days poring over the list of available players and select one from each of the NHL's 30 teams.

Fleury was left unprotected by Pittsburgh after he agreed to waive the no-movement clause in his contract. The Penguins instead protected Matt Murray a week after the second-year goalie led them to win their second consecutive championship.

The Predators were put in a bind in when exposing Neal, a 10-time 20-goal-scorer, because they elected to protect a fourth defenceman.

Vatanen was the odd-man out in being left unprotected from a deep and talented group of Ducks defencemen. The fifth-year player, however, won't be ready for the start of the season after having surgery to repair a shoulder injury.

Neal wasn't the only high-profile player left exposed by the Predators, who are coming off their first Stanley Cup Final appearance. Other notable Nashville players unprotected were forwards Pontus Aberg and Colton Sissons.

Other notable forwards left unprotected were: Minnesota centre Eric Staal, a nine-time 20-goal-scorer, Los Angeles forward Dustin Brown and Montreal's Tomas Plekanec. As for defencemen, Buffalo's Zach Bogosian and Dallas' Dan Hamhuis are available.

There's also a wealth of proven goaltenders available given that teams were required to expose at least one. Aside from Fleury, other goalies exposed are Florida's Roberto Luongo, Detroit's Peter Mrazek and Philadelphia's Michal Neuvirth.

The unprotected list includes players eligible to become restricted or unrestricted free agents, which the Golden Knights have the option to sign over the next three days. Any pending free agent signed would count as Vegas' expansion-draft selection from that player's team.

What's uncertain is how many trades the Golden Knights have negotiated with teams to influence which player Vegas selects or avoids.

Golden Knights general manager George McPhee has said he's had contact with all teams and was expected to have several trades in place. In exchange, McPhee was intent on stockpiling draft picks to help spur the franchise's growth through youth.

Those deals won't be formally revealed until Wednesday.

There's also nothing barring Vegas from having a deal in place to select a player in order to trade him to another team.

The Islanders were the only team that protected five defencemen: Johnny Boychuk, Nick Leddy, Travis Hamonic Ryan Pulock and Adam Pelech, leaving forwards Josh Bailey, Brock Nelson and Ryan Strome and defencemen Calvin de Haan and Thomas Hickey available.

Some players left unprotected, such as Ottawa forward Bobby Ryan, carry hefty contracts, which Vegas might shy away from so not to restrict the team's payroll structure under the salary cap. Ryan has five years left on a seven-year $50.8 million contract and represents a $7-plus-million cap hit.

The Senators were handcuffed by veteran defenceman Dion Phaneuf's decision to not waive his no-movement clause. That forced the team to also expose top-pairing blueliner Marc Methot.

Among players with previous connections to McPhee available are Stars centre Cody Eakin, Red Wings defenceman Mike Green, Capitals goaltender Philipp Grubauer, Avalanche goaltender Semyon Varlamov and Neuvirth, whom he drafted in Washington.

The former Capitals GM also previously signed Washington defenceman Nate Schmidt out of college and Sharks right winger Joel Ward in free agency and traded for Flames right winger Troy Brouwer.

The release of the teams' protected lists kicks off a busy two-week stretch for the NHL. The league's annual awards ceremonies will be held in Las Vegas on Wednesday and then teams will gather in Chicago for the two-day entry draft, which opens on Friday.

Then comes the start of free agency, which opens on July 1.

Several general managers, including Arizona's John Chayka on Saturday, noted how the Golden Knights can corner the goalie market and use those assets as trade bait.

"Vegas doesn't need 10," said Chayka after making a proactive move to free up the Coyotes' protected list by trading veteran goalie Mike Smith to Calgary.

Chayka was exaggerating, but only slightly. The Golden Knight can't select 10 goalies because they're required to use up 26 of their 30 picks in filling 14 forwards, nine defencemen and three goalie spots.

The start of the expansion draft process means a trading freeze is in place through Thursday morning for the 30 other teams.

That doesn't mean the other GMs can't talk.

Said Chayka: "I think the league will kind of wait and see how the exposure lists comes out ... then hopefully re-engage and see if we can make a deal that makes our team better."

ANAHEIM DUCKS



Available

Spencer Abbott (F)

Jared Boll (F)

Sam Carrick (F)

Patrick Eaves (F)

Emerson Etem (F)

Ryan Garbutt (F)

Max Gortz (F)

Nicolas Kerdiles (F)

Andre Petersson (F)

Logan Shaw (F)

Nick Sorensen (F)

Nate Thompson (F)

Corey Tropp (F)

Chris Wagner (F)

Nate Guenin (D)

Korbinian Holzer (D)

Josh Manson (D)

Jaycob Megna (D)

Jeff Schultz (D)

Clayton Stoner (D)

Sami Vatanen (D)

Jonathan Bernier (G)

Jhonas Enroth (G)

Ryan Faragher (G)

Matt Hackett (G)

Dustin Tokarski (G)



Protected

Andrew Cogliano (F)

Ryan Getzlaf (F)

Ryan Kesler (F)

Corey Perry (F)

Rickard Rakell (F)

Jakob Silfverberg (F)

Antoine Vermette (F)

Kevin Bieksa (D)

Cam Fowler (D)

Hampus Lindholm (D)

John Gibson (G)





ARIZONA COYOTES



Available

Alexander Burmistrov (F)

Shane Doan (F)

Tyler Gaudet (F)

Peter Holland (F)

Josh Jooris (F)

Jamie McGinn (F)

Jeremy Morin (F)

Mitchell Moroz (F)

Chris Mueller (F)

Teemu Pulkkinen (F)

Brad Richardson (F)

Garret Ross (F)

Branden Troock (F)

Radim Vrbata (F)

Joe Whitney (F)

Kevin Connauton (D)

Jamie McBain (D)

Zbynek Michalek (D)

Jarred Tinordi (D)

Louis Domingue (G)



Protected

Nick Cousins (F)

Anthony Duclair (F)

Jordan Martinook (F)

Tobias Rieder (F)

Oliver Ekman-Larsson (D)

Alex Goligoski (D)

Connor Murphy (D)

Luke Schenn (D)

Chad Johnson (G)





BOSTON BRUINS



Available

Matt Beleskey (F)

Brian Ferlin (F)

Jimmy Hayes (F)

Alex Khokhlachev (F)

Dominic Moore (F)

Tyler Randell (F)

Zac Rinaldo (F)

Tim Schaller (F)

Drew Stafford (F)

Linus Arnesson (D)

Chris Casto (D)

Tommy Cross (D)

Alex Grant (D)

John-Michael Liles (D)

Adam McQuaid (D)

Colin Miller (D)

Joe Morrow (D)

Anton Khudobin (G)

Malcolm Subban (G)



Protected

David Backes (F)

Patrice Bergeron (F)

David Krejci (F)

Brad Marchand (F)

Riley Nash (F)

David Pastrnak (F)

Ryan Spooner (F)

Zdeno Chara (D)

Torey Krug (D)

Kevan Miller (D)

Tuukka Rask (G)





BUFFALO SABRES



Available

William Carrier (F)

Nicolas Deslauriers (F)

Brian Gionta (F)

Derek Grant (F)

Justin Kea (F)

Matt Moulson (F)

Cal O'Reilly (F)

Cole Schneider (F)

Brady Austin (D)

Mathew Bodie (D)

Zach Bogosian (D)

Justin Falk (D)

Taylor Fedun (D)

Cody Franson (D)

Josh Gorges (D)

Dmitry Kulikov (D)

Anders Nilsson (G)

Linus Ullmark (G)



Protected

Tyler Ennis (F)

Marcus Foligno (F)

Zemgus Girgensons (F)

Evander Kane (F)

Johan Larsson (F)

Ryan O'Reilly (F)

Kyle Okposo (F)

Nathan Beaulieu (D)

Jake McCabe (D)

Rasmus Ristolainen (D)

Robin Lehner (G)





CALGARY FLAMES



Available

Brandon Bollig (F)

Lance Bouma (F)

Troy Brouwer (F)

Alex Chiasson (F)

Freddie Hamilton (F)

Emile Poirier (F)

Hunter Shinkaruk (F)

Matt Stajan (F)

Kris Versteeg (F)

Linden Vey (F)

Matt Bartkowski (D)

Ryan Culkin (D)

Deryk Engelland (D)

Michael Kostka (D)

Brett Kulak (D)

Ladislav Smid (D)

Michael Stone (D)

Dennis Wideman (D)

Tyler Wotherspoon (D)

Brian Elliott (G)

Tom McCollum (G)



Protected

Mikael Backlund (F)

Sam Bennett (F)

Micheal Ferland (F)

Michael Frolik (F)

Johnny Gaudreau (F)

Curtis Lazar (F)

Sean Monahan (F)

T.J. Brodie (D)

Mark Giordano (D)

Dougie Hamilton (D)

Mike Smith (G)





CAROLINA HURRICANES



Available

Bryan Bickell (F)

Connor Brickley (F)

Patrick Brown (F)

Erik Karlsson (F)

Danny Kristo (F)

Jay McClement (F)

Andrew Miller (F)

Andrej Nestrasil (F)

Joakim Nordstrom (F)

Lee Stempniak (F)

Brendan Woods (F)

Klas Dahlbeck (D)

Dennis Robertson (D)

Philip Samuelsson (D)

Matt Tennyson (D)

Daniel Altshuller (G)

Eddie Lack (G)

Michael Leighton (G)

Cam Ward (G)



Protected

Phillip Di Giuseppe (F)

Elias Lindholm (F)

Brock McGinn (F)

Victor Rask (F)

Jeff Skinner (F)

Jordan Staal (F)

Teuvo Teravainen (F)

Trevor Carrick (D)

Justin Faulk (D)

Ryan Murphy (D)

Scott Darling (G)





CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS



Available

Kyle Baun (F)

Andrew Desjardins (F)

Marcus Kruger (F)

Pierre-Cedric Labrie (F)

Michael Latta (F)

Brandon Mashinter (F)

Dennis Rasmussen (F)

Jordin Tootoo (F)

Brian Campbell (D)

Dillon Fournier (D)

Shawn Lalonde (D)

Johnny Oduya (D)

Ville Pokka (D)

Michal Rozsival (D)

Viktor Svedberg (D)

Trevor van Riemsdyk (D)

Mac Carruth (G)

Jeff Glass (G)



Protected

Artem Anisimov (F)

Ryan Hartman (F)

Marian Hossa (F)

Tomas Jurco (F)

Patrick Kane (F)

Richard Panik (F)

Jonathan Toews (F)

Niklas Hjalmarsson (D)

Duncan Keith (D)

Brent Seabrook (D)

Corey Crawford (G)





COLORADO AVALANCHE



Available

Troy Bourke (F)

Gabriel Bourque (F)

Rene Bourque (F)

Joe Colborne (F)

Turner Elson (F)

Felix Girard (F)

Mikhail Grigorenko (F)

Samuel Henley (F)

John Mitchell (F)

Jim O'Brien (F)

Brendan Ranford (F)

Mike Sislo (F)

Carl Soderberg (F)

Mark Barberio (D)

Mat Clark (D)

Eric Gelinas (D)

Cody Goloubef (D)

Duncan Siemens (D)

Fedor Tyutin (D)

Patrick Wiercioch (D)

Joe Cannata (G)

Calvin Pickard (G)

Jeremy Smith (G)



Protected

Sven Andrighetto (F)

Blake Comeau (F)

Matt Duchene (F)

Rocco Grimaldi (F)

Gabriel Landeskog (F)

Nathan MacKinnon (F)

Matt Nieto (F)

Tyson Barrie (D)

Erik Johnson (D)

Nikita Zadorov (D)

Semyon Varlamov (G)





COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS



Available

Josh Anderson (F)

Alex Broadhurst (F)

Matt Calvert (F)

Zac Dalpe (F)

Sam Gagner (F)

Brett Gallant (F)

William Karlsson (F)

Lauri Korpikoski (F)

Lukas Sedlak (F)

T.J. Tynan (F)

Daniel Zaar (F)

Marc-Andre Bergeron (D)

Scott Harrington (D)

Jack Johnson (D)

Kyle Quincey (D)

John Ramage (D)

Jaime Sifers (D)

Ryan Stanton (D)

Oscar Dansk (G)

Anton Forsberg (G)

Joonas Korpisalo (G)



Protected

Cam Atkinson (F)

Brandon Dubinsky (F)

Nick Foligno (F)

Scott Hartnell (F)

Boone Jenner (F)

Brandon Saad (F)

Alexander Wennberg (F)

Seth Jones (D)

Ryan Murray (D)

David Savard (D)

Sergei Bobrovsky (G)





DALLAS STARS



Available

Adam Cracknell (F)

Justin Dowling (F)

Cody Eakin (F)

Ales Hemsky (F)

Jiri Hudler (F)

Curtis McKenzie (F)

Mark McNeill (F)

Travis Morin (F)

Patrick Sharp (F)

Gemel Smith (F)

Matej Stransky (F)

Mattias Backman (D)

Andrew Bodnarchuk (D)

Ludwig Bystrom (D)

Nick Ebert (D)

Justin Hache (D)

Dan Hamhuis (D)

Patrik Nemeth (D)

Jamie Oleksiak (D)

Greg Pateryn (D)

Dustin Stevenson (D)

Henri Kiviaho (G)

Maxime Lagace (G)

Kari Lehtonen (G)

Antti Niemi (G)

Justin Peters (G)



Protected

Jamie Benn (F)

Radek Faksa (F)

Valeri Nichushkin (F)

Brett Ritchie (F)

Antoine Roussel (F)

Tyler Seguin (F)

Jason Spezza (F)

Stephen Johns (D)

John Klingberg (D)

Esa Lindell (D)

Ben Bishop (G)





DETROIT RED WINGS



Available

Louis-Marc Aubry (F)

Mitch Callahan (F)

Colin Campbell (F)

Martin Frk (F)

Luke Glendening (F)

Darren Helm (F)

Drew Miller (F)

Tomas Nosek (F)

Riley Sheahan (F)

Ben Street (F)

Eric Tangradi (F)

Adam Almquist (D)

Jonathan Ericsson (D)

Niklas Kronwall (D)

Brian Lashoff (D)

Dylan McIlrath (D)

Xavier Ouellet (D)

Ryan Sproul (D)

Jared Coreau (G)

Petr Mrazek (G)

Edward Pasquale (G)

Jake Paterson (G)



Protected

Justin Abdelkader (F)

Andreas Athanasiou (F)

Anthony Mantha (F)

Frans Nielsen (F)

Gustav Nyquist (F)

Tomas Tatar (F)

Henrik Zetterberg (F)

Danny DeKeyser (D)

Mike Green (D)

Nick Jensen (D)

Jimmy Howard (G)





EDMONTON OILERS



Available

David Desharnais (F)

Justin Fontaine (F)

Matt Hendricks (F)

Roman Horak (F)

Jujhar Khaira (F)

Anton Lander (F)

Iiro Pakarinen (F)

Tyler Pitlick (F)

Zach Pochiro (F)

Benoit Pouliot (F)

Henrik Samuelsson (F)

Bogdan Yakimov (F)

Mark Fayne (D)

Andrew Ference (D)

Mark Fraser (D)

Eric Gryba (D)

David Musil (D)

Jordan Oesterle (D)

Griffin Reinhart (D)

Kris Russell (D)

Dillon Simpson (D)

Laurent Brossoit (G)

Jonas Gustavsson (G)



Protected

Leon Draisaitl (F)

Jordan Eberle (F)

Zack Kassian (F)

Mark Letestu (F)

Milan Lucic (F)

Patrick Maroon (F)

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (F)

Oscar Klefbom (D)

Adam Larsson (D)

Andrej Sekera (D)

Cam Talbot (G)





FLORIDA PANTHERS



Available

Graham Black (F)

Tim Bozon (F)

Jaromir Jagr (F)

Jussi Jokinen (F)

Derek MacKenzie (F)

Jonathan Marchessault (F)

Colton Sceviour (F)

Michael Sgarbossa (F)

Reilly Smith (F)

Brody Sutter (F)

Paul Thompson (F)

Shawn Thornton (F)

Thomas Vanek (F)

Jason Demers (D)

Jakub Kindl (D)

Brent Regner (D)

Reece Scarlett (D)

MacKenzie Weegar (D)

Reto Berra (G)

Sam Brittain (G)

Roberto Luongo (G)



Protected

Aleksander Barkov (F)

Nick Bjugstad (F)

Jonathan Huberdeau (F)

Vincent Trocheck (F)

Aaron Ekblad (D)

Alex Petrovic (D)

Mark Pysyk (D)

Keith Yandle (D)

James Reimer (G)





LOS ANGELES KINGS



Available

Andy Andreoff (F)

Justin Auger (F)

Dustin Brown (F)

Kyle Clifford (F)

Andrew Crescenzi (F)

Nic Dowd (F)

Marian Gaborik (F)

Jarome Iginla (F)

Trevor Lewis (F)

Michael Mersch (F)

Jordan Nolan (F)

Teddy Purcell (F)

Devin Setoguchi (F)

Nick Shore (F)

Matt Greene (D)

Vincent Loverde (D)

Brayden McNabb (D)

Cameron Schilling (D)

Rob Scuderi (D)

Zach Trotman (D)

Jack Campbell (G)

Jeff Zatkoff (G)



Protected

Jeff Carter (F)

Anze Kopitar (F)

Tanner Pearson (F)

Tyler Toffoli (F)

Drew Doughty (D)

Derek Forbort (D)

Alec Martinez (D)

Jake Muzzin (D)

Jonathan Quick (G)





MINNESOTA WILD



Available

Brady Brassart (F)

Patrick Cannone (F)

Ryan Carter (F)

Kurtis Gabriel (F)

Martin Hanzal (F)

Erik Haula (F)

Zack Mitchell (F)

Jordan Schroeder (F)

Eric Staal (F)

Chris Stewart (F)

Ryan White (F)

Victor Bartley (D)

Matt Dumba (D)

Christian Folin (D)

Guillaume Gelinas (D)

Alexander Gudbranson (D)

Gustav Olofsson (D)

Nate Prosser (D)

Marco Scandella (D)

Mike Weber (D)

Johan Gustafsson (G)

Darcy Kuemper (G)

Alex Stalock (G)



Protected

Charlie Coyle (F)

Mikael Granlund (F)

Mikko Koivu (F)

Nino Niederreiter (F)

Zach Parise (F)

Jason Pominville (F)

Jason Zucker (F)

Jonas Brodin (D)

Jared Spurgeon (D)

Ryan Suter (D)

Devan Dubnyk (G)





MONTREAL CANADIENS



Available

Daniel Carr (F)

Connor Crisp (F)

Jacob De La Rose (F)

Bobby Farnham (F)

Brian Flynn (F)

Max Friberg (F)

Charles Hudon (F)

Dwight King (F)

Stefan Matteau (F)

Torrey Mitchell (F)

Joonas Nattinen (F)

Steve Ott (F)

Tomas Plekanec (F)

Alexander Radulov (F)

Chris Terry (F)

Brandon Davidson (D)

Alexei Emelin (D)

Keegan Lowe (D)

Andrei Markov (D)

Nikita Nesterov (D)

Zach Redmond (D)

Dalton Thrower (D)

Al Montoya (G)



Protected

Paul Byron (F)

Phillip Danault (F)

Jonathan Drouin (F)

Alex Galchenyuk (F)

Brendan Gallagher (F)

Max Pacioretty (F)

Andrew Shaw (F)

Jordie Benn (D)

Jeff Petry (D)

Shea Weber (D)

Carey Price (G)





NASHVILLE PREDATORS



Available

Pontus Aberg (F)

Cody Bass (F)

Vernon Fiddler (F)

Mike Fisher (F)

Cody McLeod (F)

James Neal (F)

PA Parenteau (F)

Adam Payerl (F)

Mike Ribeiro (F)

Miikka Salomaki (F)

Colton Sissons (F)

Craig Smith (F)

Trevor Smith (F)

Austin Watson (F)

Colin Wilson (F)

Harry Zolnierczyk (F)

Taylor Aronson (D)

Anthony Bitetto (D)

Stefan Elliott (D)

Petter Granberg (D)

Brad Hunt (D)

Matt Irwin (D)

Andrew O'Brien (D)

Adam Pardy (D)

Jaynen Rissling (D)

Scott Valentine (D)

Yannick Weber (D)

Marek Mazanec (G)



Protected

Viktor Arvidsson (F)

Filip Forsberg (F)

Calle Jarnkrok (F)

Ryan Johansen (F)

Mattias Ekholm (D)

Ryan Ellis (D)

Roman Josi (D)

P.K. Subban (D)

Pekka Rinne (G)





NEW JERSEY DEVILS



Available

Beau Bennett (F)

Michael Cammalleri (F)

Carter Camper (F)

Luke Gazdic (F)

Shane Harper (F)

Jacob Josefson (F)

Ivan Khomutov (F)

Stefan Noesen (F)

Marc Savard (F)

Devante Smith-Pelly (F)

Petr Straka (F)

Mattias Tedenby (F)

Ben Thomson (F)

David Wohlberg (F)

Seth Helgeson (D)

Viktor Loov (D)

Ben Lovejoy (D)

Andrew MacWilliam (D)

Jon Merrill (D)

Dalton Prout (D)

Karl Stollery (D)

Alexander Urbom (D)

Keith Kinkaid (G)

Scott Wedgewood (G)



Protected

Taylor Hall (F)

Adam Henrique (F)

Kyle Palmieri (F)

Travis Zajac (F)

Andy Greene (D)

John Moore (D)

Mirco Mueller (D)

Damon Severson (D)

Cory Schneider (G)





NEW YORK ISLANDERS



Available

Josh Bailey (F)

Steve Bernier (F)

Eric Boulton (F)

Jason Chimera (F)

Casey Cizikas (F)

Cal Clutterbuck (F)

Stephen Gionta (F)

Ben Holmstrom (F)

Bracken Kearns (F)

Nikolay Kulemin (F)

Brock Nelson (F)

Shane Prince (F)

Alan Quine (F)

Ryan Strome (F)

Johan Sundstrom (F)

Calvin de Haan (D)

Matthew Finn (D)

Jesse Graham (D)

Thomas Hickey (D)

Loic Leduc (D)

Scott Mayfield (D)

Dennis Seidenberg (D)

Jean-Francois Berube (G)

Christopher Gibson (G)

Jaroslav Halak (G)



Protected

Andrew Ladd (F)

Anders Lee (F)

John Tavares (F)

Johnny Boychuk (D)

Travis Hamonic (D)

Nick Leddy (D)

Adam Pelech (D)

Ryan Pulock (D)

Thomas Greiss (G)





NEW YORK RANGERS



Available

Taylor Beck (F)

Chris Brown (F)

Daniel Catenacci (F)

Jesper Fast (F)

Tanner Glass (F)

Michael Grabner (F)

Marek Hrivik (F)

Nicklas Jensen (F)

Carl Klingberg (F)

Oscar Lindberg (F)

Brandon Pirri (F)

Matt Puempel (F)

Adam Clendening (D)

Tommy Hughes (D)

Steven Kampfer (D)

Kevin Klein (D)

Michael Paliotta (D)

Brendan Smith (D)

Chris Summers (D)

Magnus Hellberg (G)

Antti Raanta (G)

Mackenzie Skapski (G)



Protected

Kevin Hayes (F)

Chris Kreider (F)

J.T. Miller (F)

Rick Nash (F)

Derek Stepan (F)

Mika Zibanejad (F)

Mats Zuccarello (F)

Nick Holden (D)

Ryan McDonagh (D)

Marc Staal (D)

Henrik Lundqvist (G)





OTTAWA SENATORS



Available

Casey Bailey (F)

Mike Blunden (F)

Alexandre Burrows (F)

Stephane Da Costa (F)

Christopher DiDomenico (F)

Nikita Filatov (F)

Chris Kelly (F)

Clarke MacArthur (F)

Max McCormick (F)

Chris Neil (F)

Tom Pyatt (F)

Ryan Rupert (F)

Bobby Ryan (F)

Viktor Stalberg (F)

Phil Varone (F)

Tommy Wingels (F)

Mark Borowiecki (D)

Fredrik Claesson (D)

Brandon Gormley (D)

Jyrki Jokipakka (D)

Marc Methot (D)

Patrick Sieloff (D)

Chris Wideman (D)

Mikael Wikstrand (D)

Mike Condon (G)

Chris Driedger (G)

Andrew Hammond (G)



Protected

Derick Brassard (F)

Ryan Dzingel (F)

Mike Hoffman (F)

Jean-Gabriel Pageau (F)

Zack Smith (F)

Mark Stone (F)

Kyle Turris (F)

Cody Ceci (D)

Erik Karlsson (D)

Dion Phaneuf (D)

Craig Anderson (G)





PHILADELPHIA FLYERS



Available

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (F)

Greg Carey (F)

Chris Conner (F)

Boyd Gordon (F)

Taylor Leier (F)

Colin McDonald (F)

Andy Miele (F)

Michael Raffl (F)

Matt Read (F)

Chris VandeVelde (F)

Jordan Weal (F)

Dale Weise (F)

Eric Wellwood (F)

Mark Alt (D)

TJ Brennan (D)

Michael Del Zotto (D)

Andrew MacDonald (D)

Will O'Neill (D)

Jesper Pettersson (D)

Nick Schultz (D)

Steve Mason (G)

Michal Neuvirth (G)



Protected

Sean Couturier (F)

Valtteri Filppula (F)

Claude Giroux (F)

Scott Laughton (F)

Brayden Schenn (F)

Wayne Simmonds (F)

Jakub Voracek (F)

Shayne Gostisbehere (D)

Radko Gudas (D)

Brandon Manning (D)

Anthony Stolarz (G)





PITTSBURGH PENGUINS



Available

Josh Archibald (F)

Nick Bonino (F)

Matt Cullen (F)

Jean-Sebastien Dea (F)

Carl Hagelin (F)

Tom Kuhnhackl (F)

Chris Kunitz (F)

Kevin Porter (F)

Bryan Rust (F)

Tom Sestito (F)

Oskar Sundqvist (F)

Dominik Uher (F)

Garrett Wilson (F)

Scott Wilson (F)

Ian Cole (D)

Frank Corrado (D)

Trevor Daley (D)

Tim Erixon (D)

Cameron Gaunce (D)

Ron Hainsey (D)

Stuart Percy (D)

Derrick Pouliot (D)

Chad Ruhwedel (D)

Mark Streit (D)

David Warsofsky (D)

Marc-Andre Fleury (G)



Protected

Sidney Crosby (F)

Patric Hornqvist (F)

Phil Kessel (F)

Evgeni Malkin (F)

Brian Dumoulin (D)

Kris Letang (D)

Olli Maatta (D)

Justin Schultz (D)

Matt Murray (G)





SAN JOSE SHARKS



Available

Mikkel Boedker (F)

Barclay Goodrow (F)

Micheal Haley (F)

Patrick Marleau (F)

Buddy Robinson (F)

Zack Stortini (F)

Joe Thornton (F)

Joel Ward (F)

Dylan DeMelo (D)

Brenden Dillon (D)

Dan Kelly (D)

Paul Martin (D)

David Schlemko (D)

Aaron Dell (G)

Troy Grosenick (G)

Harri Sateri (G)



Protected

Ryan Carpenter (F)

Logan Couture (F)

Jannik Hansen (F)

Tomas Hertl (F)

Melker Karlsson (F)

Joe Pavelski (F)

Chris Tierney (F)

Justin Braun (D)

Brent Burns (D)

Marc-Edouard Vlasic (D)

Martin Jones (G)





ST. LOUIS BLUES



Available

Kenny Agostino (F)

Andrew Agozzino (F)

Kyle Brodziak (F)

Jordan Caron (F)

Jacob Doty (F)

Landon Ferraro (F)

Alex Friesen (F)

Evgeny Grachev (F)

Dmitrij Jaskin (F)

Jori Lehtera (F)

Brad Malone (F)

Magnus Paajarvi (F)

David Perron (F)

Ty Rattie (F)

Scottie Upshall (F)

Nail Yakupov (F)

Robert Bortuzzo (D)

Chris Butler (D)

Morgan Ellis (D)

Carl Gunnarsson (D)

Jani Hakanpaa (D)

Petteri Lindbohm (D)

Reid McNeill (D)

Jordan Binnington (G)

Carter Hutton (G)



Protected

Patrik Berglund (F)

Ryan Reaves (F)

Jaden Schwartz (F)

Vladimir Sobotka (F)

Paul Stastny (F)

Alexander Steen (F)

Vladimir Tarasenko (F)

Jay Bouwmeester (D)

Joel Edmundson (D)

Alex Pietrangelo (D)

Jake Allen (G)





TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING



Available

Carter Ashton (F)

Michael Bournival (F)

J.T. Brown (F)

Cory Conacher (F)

Erik Condra (F)

Gabriel Dumont (F)

Stefan Fournier (F)

Byron Froese (F)

Yanni Gourde (F)

Mike Halmo (F)

Henri Ikonen (F)

Pierre-Luc Letourneau-Leblond (F)

Tye McGinn (F)

Greg McKegg (F)

Cedric Paquette (F)

Tanner Richard (F)

Joel Vermin (F)

Dylan Blujus (D)

Jake Dotchin (D)

Jason Garrison (D)

Slater Koekkoek (D)

Jonathan Racine (D)

Andrej Sustr (D)

Matt Taormina (D)

Luke Witkowski (D)

Peter Budaj (G)

Kristers Gudlevskis (G)

Jaroslav Janus (G)

Mike McKenna (G)



Protected

Ryan Callahan (F)

Tyler Johnson (F)

Alex Killorn (F)

Nikita Kucherov (F)

Vladislav Namestnikov (F)

Ondrej Palat (F)

Steven Stamkos (F)

Braydon Coburn (D)

Victor Hedman (D)

Anton Stralman (D)

Andrei Vasilevskiy (G)





TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS



Available

Brian Boyle (F)

Eric Fehr (F)

Colin Greening (F)

Seth Griffith (F)

Teemu Hartikainen (F)

Brooks Laich (F)

Brendan Leipsic (F)

Joffrey Lupul (F)

Milan Michalek (F)

Kerby Rychel (F)

Ben Smith (F)

Andrew Campbell (D)

Matt Hunwick (D)

Alexey Marchenko (D)

Martin Marincin (D)

Steve Oleksy (D)

Roman Polak (D)

Antoine Bibeau (G)

Curtis McElhinney (G)

Garret Sparks (G)



Protected

Tyler Bozak (F)

Connor Brown (F)

Nazem Kadri (F)

Leo Komarov (F)

Josh Leivo (F)

Matt Martin (F)

James van Riemsdyk (F)

Connor Carrick (D)

Jake Gardiner (D)

Morgan Rielly (D)

Frederik Andersen (G)





VANCOUVER CANUCKS



Available

Reid Boucher (F)

Michael Chaput (F)

Joseph Cramarossa (F)

Derek Dorsett (F)

Brendan Gaunce (F)

Alexandre Grenier (F)

Jayson Megna (F)

Borna Rendulic (F)

Anton Rodin (F)

Drew Shore (F)

Jack Skille (F)

Michael Zalewski (F)

Alex Biega (D)

Philip Larsen (D)

Tom Nilsson (D)

Andrey Pedan (D)

Luca Sbisa (D)

Richard Bachman (G)

Ryan Miller (G)



Protected

Sven Baertschi (F)

Loui Eriksson (F)

Markus Granlund (F)

Bo Horvat (F)

Daniel Sedin (F)

Henrik Sedin (F)

Brandon Sutter (F)

Alexander Edler (D)

Erik Gudbranson (D)

Christopher Tanev (D)

Jacob Markstrom (G)





WASHINGTON CAPITALS



Available

Jay Beagle (F)

Chris Bourque (F)

Paul Carey (F)

Brett Connolly (F)

Stanislav Galiev (F)

Tyler Graovac (F)

Garrett Mitchell (F)

Liam O'Brien (F)

T.J. Oshie (F)

Zach Sill (F)

Chandler Stephenson (F)

Christian Thomas (F)

Nathan Walker (F)

Justin Williams (F)

Daniel Winnik (F)

Karl Alzner (D)

Taylor Chorney (D)

Cody Corbett (D)

Darren Dietz (D)

Christian Djoos (D)

Tom Gilbert (D)

Aaron Ness (D)

Brooks Orpik (D)

Nate Schmidt (D)

Kevin Shattenkirk (D)

Pheonix Copley (G)

Philipp Grubauer (G)



Protected

Nicklas Backstrom (F)

Andre Burakovsky (F)

Lars Eller (F)

Marcus Johansson (F)

Evgeny Kuznetsov (F)

Alex Ovechkin (F)

Tom Wilson (F)

John Carlson (D)

Matt Niskanen (D)

Dmitry Orlov (D)

Braden Holtby (G)





WINNIPEG JETS



Available

Marko Dano (F)

Quinton Howden (F)

Scott Kosmachuk (F)

Tomas Kubalik (F)

JC Lipon (F)

Shawn Matthias (F)

Ryan Olsen (F)

Anthony Peluso (F)

Chris Thorburn (F)

Ben Chiarot (D)

Toby Enstrom (D)

Brenden Kichton (D)

Julian Melchiori (D)

Paul Postma (D)

Brian Strait (D)

Mark Stuart (D)

Michael Hutchinson (G)

Ondrej Pavelec (G)



Protected

Joel Armia (F)

Andrew Copp (F)

Bryan Little (F)

Adam Lowry (F)

Mathieu Perreault (F)

Mark Scheifele (F)

Blake Wheeler (F)

Dustin Byfuglien (D)

Tyler Myers (D)

Jacob Trouba (D)

Connor Hellebuyck (G)