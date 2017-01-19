6h ago
Ice Chips: Galchenyuk moved to third line
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Montreal Canadiens
Back-up goaltender Al Montoya is expected to get the start in net on Friday night against the New Jersey Devils. Carey Price will be back between the pipes for Saturday night's game versus the Buffalo Sabres. - John Lu, TSN
According to head coach Michel Therrien, Andrei Markov (lower body) has stopped skating because his injury has stopped improving. Therrien updated his status to "week-to-week", but ultimately has no idea when Markov will return.
Practice Lineup - John Lu, TSN
Forwards
Pacioretty- Danault - Radulov
Lehkonen - Plekanec - Byron
Andrighetto - Galchenyuk - Shaw
De la Rose - Mitchell - Flynn
Defence
Emelin - Weber
Beaulieu - Petry
Barberio - Redmond/Johnston
Goaltenders
Price
Montoya
Nashville Predators
According to Predators' general manager David Poile, Star defenceman P.K. Subban (lower body) could be nearing a return. Subban skated Thursday morning, but Poile is projecting Subban to be in the lineup next week when the team takes on the Buffalo Sabres on Jan. 24. Subban has been sidelined since Jan. 1. - The Nashville Tennessean
Toronto Maple Leafs
Practice Lineup - Mark Masters, TSN
Forwards
Hyman - Matthews - Brown
Komarov - Kadri - Nylander
van Riemsdyk - Bozak - Marner
Martin - Gauthier - Sosnikov
Leivo
Defence
Gardiner - Zaitsev
Hunwick - Polak
Corrado - Carrick
Marincin
Goaltenders
Andersen
McElhinney
Projected Power Play Units vs. Rangers at 7:30 p.m. ET on TSN4 (Regional)
Gardiner
Matthews - Brown - Nylander
Komarov
Zaitsev
Marner - Kadri - Bozak
van Riemsdyk
Calgary Flames
Projected Lineup vs. Predators - Jermain Franklin, TSN
Forwards
Tkachuk-Backlund-Frolik
Versteeg-Monahan-Brouwer
Gaudreau-Stajan-Chiasson
Bouma-F Hamilton-Ferland
Bennett scratch
Defence
Giordano-Hamilton
Brodie-Wideman
Jokipakka-Engelland
Kulak scratch
Goaltenders
Johnson - starting
Elliott
Ottawa Senators
Forward Casey Bailey was recalled from the Binghamton Senators (AHL) to play in Thursday night's game versus the Columbus Blue Jackets. The team is dealing with some cases of the flu and head coach Guy Boucher already confirmed that Frederik Claesson will be replace another sick player on the blue line. - Brent Wallace, TSN
Florida Panthers
Forwards Jonathan Huberdeau (Achilles) and Aleksander Barkov (lower body) may not get back on the ice this season, according to head coach Tom Rowe. Huberdeau hasn't played all season and Barkov has been out since Dec. 28. - NHL.com
Washington Capitals
Defenceman John Carlson (lower body) is doubtful for Thursday night's game against the St. Louis Blues. Carlson didn't play on Monday in the Capitals' wild 8-7 loss against the Pittsburgh Penguins due to the injury. - Washington Post
Dallas Stars
Defenceman Johnny Oduya aggravated an ankle injury in Tuesday's win against the New York Rangers and will not play against the New York Islanders on Thursday night. The same ankle injury caused Oduya to miss 10 games from Nov. 21 to Dec. 10. - Dallas Morning News
Vancouver Canucks
Defenceman Jordan Subban has been recalled from the Utica Comets (AHL) and defenceman Andrey Pedan has been re-assigned to the Comets. - Vancouver Canucks
Chicago Blackhawks
New York Islanders
Johnny Boychuck (upper body) will not be in the lineup for Thursday night's game versus the Dallas Stars. He is listed as day-to-day.
Game Notes
Best in Show
Best PP – Dec 22 to Present
Team PP% PPO PPG
Toronto Maple Leafs 42.9 35 15
New York Rangers 30.3 33 10
Minnesota Wild 28.6 35 10
Boston Bruins 28.3 46 13
Calgary Flames 28.2 39 11
Rookie Point Leaders
Player Team Pts
Auston Matthews Tor 38
Patrik Laine Wpg 37
Mitchell Marner Tor 36
William Nylander Tor 29
Matthew Tkachuk Cgy 29
Even Strength Goal Leaders
Player Team EvG
Michael Grabner NYR 19
Auston Matthews Tor 19
Sidney Crosby Pit 18
Patrick Maroon Edm 16
Best Records in East – Nov 26th to Present
Team GP W L OTL Pts%
Columbus Blue Jackets 24 19 4 1 0.813
Washington Capitals 24 16 4 4 0.75
Pittsburgh Penguins 23 16 5 2 0.739
Toronto Maple Leafs 22 13 5 4 0.682
Philadelphia Flyers 24 13 8 3 0.604
Most times allowing a goal on the first shot faced in a game:
Lundqvist–7
Lehtonen–5
Domingue-4
Bishop-4
Hellebucyk-4
Rask-4
(from Elias SB)
Henrik Lundqvist
Last 3GP
0-2-0 REC
6.94 GAA
SV% .789
(pulled in last start)
Last 8GP
3-4-0 REC
4.77 GAA
.843 SV%
Twice Pulled
Stars (46 Points) at Islanders (42 Points) - 7:00 p.m. ET
Split 2GP last season, NYI winning at home. NYI have won 3 straight at home vs DAL 20GF
NYI (17-17-8):
6-3-2 past 11GP, 5/32 on PP, 4GF or more in 8 of the GP
Tavares (1G, 1A) last 6GP at home
DAL (19-19-8):
3-5-1 past 9GP, 34GA, 16/29 on PK
Seguin (1G, 2A) last 3GP, has 399 career PTS
Senators (50 Points) at Blue Jackets (64 Points) - 7:00 p.m. ET on TSN5 (Regional)
OTT was 2-1-0 vs CBJ last season, 1-1-0 at CBJ
CBJ (30-9-4):
3-4-0 last 7GP, 22GA, 16/17 on PK
Atkinson (1G, 2A) last 2GP
OTT (23-15-4):
3-1-0 past 4GP, 17GF, 4/9 on PP
Karlsson (4A) last 3GP
Rangers (57 Points) at Maple Leafs (50 Points) - 7:30 p.m. ET on TSN4 (Regional)
TOR is 1-0-0 vs NYR this season, winning at NYR. NYR have won 2 straight in TOR
TOR (21-13-8):
won 3 straight, 4GF in each game, 4/6 on PP
Matthews (8G, 7A) has a PT in 11 of the past 12GP
NYR (28-16-1):
lost 3 straight, 16GA, 4/7 on PP
Stepan (3G, 2A) last 2GP
Capitals (64 Points) at Blues (51 Points) - 8:00 p.m. ET
WSH is 1-0-0 vs STL this season, winning at home. WSH has won 3 of their past 4GP in STL
STL (23-17-5):
2-3-0 past 5GP, 14GF, 4/16 on PP
Tarasenko (2A) past 5GP
WSH (29-9-6):
9-0-1 past 10GP, 47GF, 6/26 on PP
Ovechkin (3G, 6A) 5 game PT streak
Coyotes (32 Points) at Wild (61 Points) - 8:00 p.m. ET
MIN is 1-0-0 vs ARZ this season, winning at home. MIN has gone 7-0-2 past 9GP vs ARZ
MIN (28-10-5):
1-2-0 past 3GP at home, 9GA, 2/4 on PK
Coyle (1G, 4A) last 7GP
ARZ (13-25-6):
lost 3 straight, outscored 12-4, 7/7 on PK
Vrbata (1G, 1A) past 2GP
Predators (47 Points) at Flames (51 Points) - 9:00 p.m. ET
CGY was 2-1-0 vs NSH last season, each game decided by 1G
CGY (24-20-3):
1-1-1 past 3GP, 5GA, 9/11 on PK
Gaudreau (1A) last 5GP
NSH (20-17-7):
1-3-0 past 4GP on the road, 6GF, 0/13 on PP
Johansen (1A) last 6GP
Avalanche (27 Points) at Ducks (59 Points) - 10:00 p.m. ET
ANA is 1-0-0 vs COL this season, winning in COL. COL has won 2 straight in ANA
ANA (25-13-9):
4-0-1 past 5GP, 4GA, 15/15 on PK
Getzlaf (2G, 4A) 6 game PT streak
COL (13-28-1):
lost 3 straight, 13GA, 6/6 on PK
Duchene (2G, 1A) last 2GP
Lightning (47 Points) at Sharks (56 Points) - 10:30 p.m. ET
SJ is 1-0-0 vs TB this season, winning in TB. TB has won 2 straight in SJ, 9GF.
SJ (27-16-2):
won 2 straight, 2GA in each game, 6/6 on PK
Burns (4G, 7A) last 7GP
TB (21-20-5):
2-5-1 past 8GP, 30GA, 23/28 on PK
Hedman (7A) last 7GP