Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

 

Montreal Canadiens

Back-up goaltender Al Montoya is expected to get the start in net on Friday night against the New Jersey Devils. Carey Price will be back between the pipes for Saturday night's game versus the Buffalo Sabres. - John Lu, TSN

According to head coach Michel Therrien, Andrei Markov (lower body) has stopped skating because his injury has stopped improving. Therrien updated his status to "week-to-week", but ultimately has no idea when Markov will return.

Practice Lineup - John Lu, TSN

Forwards
Pacioretty- Danault - Radulov
Lehkonen - Plekanec - Byron
Andrighetto - Galchenyuk - Shaw
De la Rose - Mitchell - Flynn

Defence
Emelin - Weber
Beaulieu - Petry
Barberio - Redmond/Johnston

Goaltenders
Price
Montoya

Nashville Predators

According to Predators' general manager David Poile, Star defenceman P.K. Subban (lower body) could be nearing a return. Subban skated Thursday morning, but Poile is projecting Subban to be in the lineup next week when the team takes on the Buffalo Sabres on Jan. 24. Subban has been sidelined since Jan. 1. - The Nashville Tennessean

Toronto Maple Leafs

Practice Lineup - Mark Masters, TSN

Forwards
Hyman - Matthews - Brown 
Komarov - Kadri - Nylander
van Riemsdyk - Bozak - Marner
Martin - Gauthier - Sosnikov
Leivo

Defence
Gardiner - Zaitsev
Hunwick - Polak
Corrado - Carrick
Marincin

Goaltenders
Andersen
McElhinney

Projected Power Play Units vs. Rangers at 7:30 p.m. ET on TSN4 (Regional)

Gardiner
Matthews - Brown - Nylander
Komarov

Zaitsev
Marner - Kadri - Bozak
van Riemsdyk 

Calgary Flames

Projected Lineup vs. Predators - Jermain Franklin, TSN

Forwards
Tkachuk-Backlund-Frolik
Versteeg-Monahan-Brouwer
Gaudreau-Stajan-Chiasson
Bouma-F Hamilton-Ferland

Bennett scratch

Defence
Giordano-Hamilton
Brodie-Wideman
Jokipakka-Engelland

Kulak scratch

Goaltenders
Johnson - starting
Elliott

Ottawa Senators

Forward Casey Bailey was recalled from the Binghamton Senators (AHL) to play in Thursday night's game versus the Columbus Blue Jackets. The team is dealing with some cases of the flu and head coach Guy Boucher already confirmed that Frederik Claesson will be replace another sick player on the blue line. - Brent Wallace, TSN

Florida Panthers

Forwards Jonathan Huberdeau (Achilles) and Aleksander Barkov (lower body) may not get back on the ice this season, according to head coach Tom Rowe. Huberdeau hasn't played all season and Barkov has been out since Dec. 28. - NHL.com

Washington Capitals

Defenceman John Carlson (lower body) is doubtful for Thursday night's game against the St. Louis Blues. Carlson didn't play on Monday in the Capitals' wild 8-7 loss against the Pittsburgh Penguins due to the injury. - Washington Post

Dallas Stars

Defenceman Johnny Oduya aggravated an ankle injury in Tuesday's win against the New York Rangers and will not play against the New York Islanders on Thursday night. The same ankle injury caused Oduya to miss 10 games from Nov. 21 to Dec. 10. - Dallas Morning News

Vancouver Canucks

Defenceman Jordan Subban has been recalled from the Utica Comets (AHL) and defenceman Andrey Pedan has been re-assigned to the Comets. - Vancouver Canucks

Chicago Blackhawks

New York Islanders

Johnny Boychuck (upper body) will not be in the lineup for Thursday night's game versus the Dallas Stars. He is listed as day-to-day.

Game Notes

Best in Show

Best PP – Dec 22 to Present

Team                                       PP%    PPO     PPG

Toronto Maple Leafs                 42.9      35        15

New York Rangers                    30.3      33        10

Minnesota Wild                        28.6      35        10

Boston Bruins                          28.3      46        13

Calgary Flames                        28.2      39        11

 

Rookie Point Leaders

Player                     Team   Pts

Auston Matthews      Tor      38

Patrik Laine              Wpg    37

Mitchell Marner         Tor      36

William Nylander       Tor      29

Matthew Tkachuk      Cgy     29

 

Even Strength Goal Leaders

Player                          Team   EvG

Michael Grabner            NYR    19

Auston Matthews          Tor       19

Sidney Crosby              Pit       18

Patrick Maroon             Edm     16

 

Best Records in East – Nov 26th to Present

Team                                       GP       W        L          OTL    Pts%

Columbus Blue Jackets             24        19        4          1          0.813

Washington Capitals                  24        16        4          4          0.75

Pittsburgh Penguins                   23        16        5          2          0.739

Toronto Maple Leafs                   22        13        5          4          0.682

Philadelphia Flyers                     24        13        8          3          0.604

 

Most times allowing a goal on the first shot faced in a game:  

Lundqvist–7

Lehtonen–5

Domingue-4

Bishop-4

Hellebucyk-4

Rask-4

(from Elias SB)

 

Henrik Lundqvist

Last 3GP

0-2-0    REC

6.94     GAA

SV%    .789

(pulled in last start)

Last 8GP

3-4-0    REC

4.77     GAA

.843     SV%

Twice  Pulled

 

Stars (46 Points) at Islanders (42 Points) - 7:00 p.m. ET

Split 2GP last season, NYI winning at home. NYI have won 3 straight at home vs DAL 20GF

NYI (17-17-8):

6-3-2 past 11GP, 5/32 on PP, 4GF or more in 8 of the GP

Tavares (1G, 1A) last 6GP at home

DAL (19-19-8):

3-5-1 past 9GP, 34GA, 16/29 on PK

Seguin (1G, 2A) last 3GP, has 399 career PTS

Senators (50 Points) at Blue Jackets (64 Points) - 7:00 p.m. ET on TSN5 (Regional)

OTT was 2-1-0 vs CBJ last season, 1-1-0 at CBJ

CBJ (30-9-4):

3-4-0 last 7GP, 22GA, 16/17 on PK

Atkinson (1G, 2A) last 2GP

OTT (23-15-4):

3-1-0 past 4GP, 17GF, 4/9 on PP

Karlsson (4A) last 3GP

Rangers (57 Points) at Maple Leafs (50 Points) - 7:30 p.m. ET on TSN4 (Regional)

TOR is 1-0-0 vs NYR this season, winning at NYR. NYR have won 2 straight in TOR

TOR (21-13-8):

won 3 straight, 4GF in each game, 4/6 on PP

Matthews (8G, 7A) has a PT in 11 of the past 12GP

NYR (28-16-1):

lost 3 straight, 16GA, 4/7 on PP

Stepan (3G, 2A) last 2GP

Capitals (64 Points) at Blues (51 Points) - 8:00 p.m. ET

WSH is 1-0-0 vs STL this season, winning at home. WSH has won 3 of their past 4GP in STL

STL (23-17-5):

2-3-0 past 5GP, 14GF, 4/16 on PP

Tarasenko (2A) past 5GP

WSH (29-9-6):

9-0-1 past 10GP, 47GF, 6/26 on PP

Ovechkin (3G, 6A) 5 game PT streak

Coyotes (32 Points) at Wild (61 Points) - 8:00 p.m. ET

MIN is 1-0-0 vs ARZ this season, winning at home. MIN has gone 7-0-2 past 9GP vs ARZ

MIN (28-10-5):

1-2-0 past 3GP at home, 9GA, 2/4 on PK

Coyle (1G, 4A) last 7GP

ARZ (13-25-6):

lost 3 straight, outscored 12-4, 7/7 on PK

Vrbata (1G, 1A) past 2GP

Predators (47 Points) at Flames (51 Points) - 9:00 p.m. ET

CGY was 2-1-0 vs NSH last season, each game decided by 1G

CGY (24-20-3):

1-1-1 past 3GP, 5GA, 9/11 on PK

Gaudreau (1A) last 5GP

NSH (20-17-7):

1-3-0 past 4GP on the road, 6GF, 0/13 on PP

Johansen (1A) last 6GP

Avalanche (27 Points) at Ducks (59 Points) - 10:00 p.m. ET

ANA is 1-0-0 vs COL this season, winning in COL. COL has won 2 straight in ANA

ANA (25-13-9):

4-0-1 past 5GP, 4GA, 15/15 on PK

Getzlaf (2G, 4A) 6 game PT streak

COL (13-28-1):

lost 3 straight, 13GA, 6/6 on PK

Duchene (2G, 1A) last 2GP

Lightning (47 Points) at Sharks (56 Points) - 10:30 p.m. ET

SJ is 1-0-0 vs TB this season, winning in TB. TB has won 2 straight in SJ, 9GF.

SJ (27-16-2):

won 2 straight, 2GA in each game, 6/6 on PK

Burns (4G, 7A) last 7GP

TB (21-20-5):

2-5-1 past 8GP, 30GA, 23/28 on PK

Hedman (7A) last 7GP