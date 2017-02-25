Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

TSN's Mark Masters reports that Leafs' forward Mitch Marner took part in the morning skate wearing a black jersey, usually reserved for defenceman. It is the first time the rookie has been on the ice with the full team since injuring himself against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Feb. 15. He is still listed as day-to-day.

Marner on the ice at Leafs morning skate; wearing black jersey (usually for d-men); 1st time Mitch on ice with full team since injury — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 25, 2017

Masters also reports that forward Tyler Bozak missed the morning skate after missing practice yesterday, but head coach Mike Babcock said it wasn't an injury issue.

Bozak absent from Leafs skate; Also missed practice yesterday; Babcock said it wasn't injury issue — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 25, 2017

TSN's Kristen Shilton reports that according to Babcock, Bozak will be a game-time decision.

Tyler Bozak will be a game time decision tonight, per Babcock — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) February 25, 2017

Morning skate lines - Kristen Shilton, TSN

Forwards

Komarov - Kadri - Leivo

van Riemsdyk - Smith - Brown

Hyman - Matthews - Nylander

Martin - Gauthier - Soshnikov

Defencemen

Rielly - Zaitsev

Gardiner - Carrick

Hunwick - Polak

Vancouver Canucks

Due to multiple cases of the mumps, the Canucks have recalled forward Alexandre Grenier and defenceman Evan McEneny from the American Hockey League's Utica Comets. Grenier, 25, leads the Comets with 38 points in 51 games this season. McEneny, 22, has 17 points in 43 games this season.

Anaheim Ducks

Recently acquired forward Patrick Eaves hope to make his debut for the Anaheim Ducks Saturday afternoon versus the Los Angeles Kings. The Ducks traded a conditional 2017 second round pick for Eaves on Friday. - Orange Country Register

Pittsburgh Penguins

Defenceman Justin Shultz (concussion) has missed the last two games, but took contact in practice on Friday and took part in the Penguins' morning skate. He will be a game-time decision for the team's Stadium Series matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Schultz and Letang will be game-time decisions tomorrow, per Sullivan -SK — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) February 24, 2017

Defenceman Kris Letang (upper body) did not take part in Saturday morning's optional morning skate and NHL.com's Dan Rosen is reporting that he will not play tonight against the Flyers. Letang is still listed as day-to-day.

Kris Letang will not play tonight. Still day to day. — Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) February 25, 2017

Goaltender Matt Murray will get the start in net against the Flyers, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Jason Mackey. - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Los Angeles Kings

LA Kings Insider reporter Jon Rosen reports that goaltender Jonathan Quick (groin) may be activated off of injured reserve for Saturday's game against the Anaheim Ducks, according to President and General Manager Dean Lombardi. - LA Kings Insider

Colorado Avalanche

Defenceman Erik Johnson (broken fibula) will return to the Avs' lineup on Saturday against the Buffalo Sabres. Johnson has been out since Dec. 3. Rene Bourque (head) will also return to the lineup. Borque has been sidelined since Feb. 1.