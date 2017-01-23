Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Defenceman Morgan Reilly (ankle) will not play in Monday night's game against the Calgary Flames, but hasn't been ruled out for the team's next two games before the All-Star break. He has missed the past two games after injuring himself on Jan. 17 against the Buffalo Sabres.

Babcock said Rielly (ankle) skated again but not ready ... hasn't been ruled out for Wednesday (at DET) or Thursday (at PHI) — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 23, 2017

Montreal Canadiens

Alex Galchenyuk (knee) will not play Tuesday night against Calgary. According to TSN's John Lu, Galchenyuk "lightly injured his knee" during Saturday's game versus the Buffalo Sabres and is listed as day-to-day.

UPDATE: @CanadiensMTL head coach Michel Therrien says C Alex Galchenyuk won't play Tuesday vs. CGY after aggravating knee injury #TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/zNw8sktq4u — SportsCentre (@SportsCentre) January 23, 2017

Practice Lineup - John Lu, TSN

Forwards

Pacioretty - Danault - Radulov

Lehkonen - Plekanec - Byron

Andrighetto - Flynn - Shaw

Carr - De la Rose - Mitchell

Defencemen

Emelin - Weber

Beaulieu - Petry

Barberio - Johnston/Redmond

Goaltenders

Price

Montoya

Power Play Units

Pacioretty - Radulov - Lehkonen

Beaulieu - Weber

Byron - Plekanec - Shaw

Barberio - Petry

Brendan Gallagher (broken hand) took part as a special teams forechecker, but wasn't allowed to shoot pucks.

Andrei Markov (groin), David Desharnais (knee) and Greg Pateryn (broken ankle) also skated at practice.

Detroit Red Wings

Forward Dylan Larkin (upper body) will miss the next two games and be re-evaluated after the All-Star break.

#RedWings Larkin is out next 2 games with upper body injury. — Ansar Khan (@AnsarKhanMLive) January 23, 2017

Washington Capitals

Defenceman John Carlson (lower body) will miss his fourth straight game on Monday night against the Carolina Hurricanes and it is unclear whether he will play on Tuesday versus the Ottawa Senators.

Carlson (lower body) confirmed he is out again tonight for Caps. Said it's not his decision whether he plays Tuesday in Ottawa. — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) January 23, 2017

Dallas Stars

Radek Faksa (lower body) out next two games at least. Tyler Seguin (illness) questionable for tomorrow. — Mark Stepneski (@StarsInsideEdge) January 23, 2017

New York Rangers

New York Rangers' forward Kevin Hayes will miss two to three weeks with a lower-body injury. The team announced the timeline Monday after Hayes underwent an MRI in the morning. Hayes left the Rangers' game Sunday against the Detroit Red Wings during the second period.

OFFICIAL: #NYR Kevin Hayes had an MRI this morning and will be sidelined for 2 to 3 weeks with a lower body injury. — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) January 23, 2017

Game Notes

Kings (48 Points) at Rangers (61 Points) - 7:00 p.m. ET

LAK were 2-0-0 vs NYR last season, both wins in OT

NYR (30-16-1):

won 2 straight, 2GA, 5/5 on PK

Zuccarello (7A) 5 game PT streak

LAK (22-20-4):

lost 3 straight, 5GF, 1/9 on PP

Carter (1G) last 3GP

Hurricanes (49 Points) at Capitals (68 Points) - 7:00 p.m. ET

CAR is 1-0-1 vs WSH this season, both games in CAR.WSH has won 4 straight at home vs CAR

WSH (31-9-6):

11-0-1 past 12GP, 25GA, 86.3% on PK

Ovechkin (4G, 8A) 7 game PT streak

CAR (21-18-7):

lost 3 straight, outscored 14-4, 1/11 on PP

Skinner (0P) last 4GP

Flames (51 Points) at Maple Leafs (51 Points) - 7:30 p.m. ET

CGY is 1-0-0 vs TOR this season, shutout win at home. TOR has won 4 straight at home vs CGY

TOR (21-14-9):

0-1-1 past 2GP, 2GF in each game, 1/6 on PP

JVR (3G, 11A) 10 game PT streak

CGY (24-22-3):

0-2-1 past 3GP on road, 3GF, 1/8 on PP

Backlund (2G, 2A) past 3GP

Ducks (61 Points) at Jets (48 Points) - 8:00 p.m. ET on TSN3 (Regional)

ANA was 2-0-1 vs WPG last season. ANA has gone 6-0-1 past 7GP vs WPG

WPG (22-23-4):

won 2 straight, 11GF, 3/8 on PP

Scheifele (2G, 4A) 4 game PT streak

ANA (26-14-9):

5-1-1 past 7GP, 10GA, 17/18 on PK

Getzlaf (2G, 5A) last 8GP

Sharks (60 Points) at Avalanche (28 Points) - 9:00 p.m. ET

SJ is 1-0-0 vs COL this season, OTW at home. SJ has gone 2-0-1 past 3GP at COL

COL (13-29-2):

0-4-1 past 5GP, 10GF, 2/9 on PP

MacKinnon (4A) 3 game PT streak

SJ (29-16-2):

won 4 straight, 7GA, 8/9 on PK

Burns (4G, 8A) last 9GP

Panthers (49 Points) at Coyotes (34 Points) - 9:00 p.m. ET

Teams split 2GP last season, ARZ winning at home. ARZ has won 3 straight at home vs FLA, 1GA in each game

ARZ (14-26-6):

3-1-0 past 4GP at home, 10GA, 12/13 on PK

Vrbata (2G, 4A) last 4GP

FLA (20-19-9):

0-2-1 past 3GP, 6GF, 2/9 on PP

Trochek (6G, 4A) last 7GP