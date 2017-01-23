2h ago
Ice Chips: Rielly out vs. Flames
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Defenceman Morgan Reilly (ankle) will not play in Monday night's game against the Calgary Flames, but hasn't been ruled out for the team's next two games before the All-Star break. He has missed the past two games after injuring himself on Jan. 17 against the Buffalo Sabres.
Montreal Canadiens
Alex Galchenyuk (knee) will not play Tuesday night against Calgary. According to TSN's John Lu, Galchenyuk "lightly injured his knee" during Saturday's game versus the Buffalo Sabres and is listed as day-to-day.
Practice Lineup - John Lu, TSN
Forwards
Pacioretty - Danault - Radulov
Lehkonen - Plekanec - Byron
Andrighetto - Flynn - Shaw
Carr - De la Rose - Mitchell
Defencemen
Emelin - Weber
Beaulieu - Petry
Barberio - Johnston/Redmond
Goaltenders
Price
Montoya
Power Play Units
Pacioretty - Radulov - Lehkonen
Beaulieu - Weber
Byron - Plekanec - Shaw
Barberio - Petry
Brendan Gallagher (broken hand) took part as a special teams forechecker, but wasn't allowed to shoot pucks.
Andrei Markov (groin), David Desharnais (knee) and Greg Pateryn (broken ankle) also skated at practice.
Detroit Red Wings
Forward Dylan Larkin (upper body) will miss the next two games and be re-evaluated after the All-Star break.
Washington Capitals
Defenceman John Carlson (lower body) will miss his fourth straight game on Monday night against the Carolina Hurricanes and it is unclear whether he will play on Tuesday versus the Ottawa Senators.
Dallas Stars
New York Rangers
New York Rangers' forward Kevin Hayes will miss two to three weeks with a lower-body injury. The team announced the timeline Monday after Hayes underwent an MRI in the morning. Hayes left the Rangers' game Sunday against the Detroit Red Wings during the second period.
Game Notes
Kings (48 Points) at Rangers (61 Points) - 7:00 p.m. ET
LAK were 2-0-0 vs NYR last season, both wins in OT
NYR (30-16-1):
won 2 straight, 2GA, 5/5 on PK
Zuccarello (7A) 5 game PT streak
LAK (22-20-4):
lost 3 straight, 5GF, 1/9 on PP
Carter (1G) last 3GP
Hurricanes (49 Points) at Capitals (68 Points) - 7:00 p.m. ET
CAR is 1-0-1 vs WSH this season, both games in CAR.WSH has won 4 straight at home vs CAR
WSH (31-9-6):
11-0-1 past 12GP, 25GA, 86.3% on PK
Ovechkin (4G, 8A) 7 game PT streak
CAR (21-18-7):
lost 3 straight, outscored 14-4, 1/11 on PP
Skinner (0P) last 4GP
Flames (51 Points) at Maple Leafs (51 Points) - 7:30 p.m. ET
CGY is 1-0-0 vs TOR this season, shutout win at home. TOR has won 4 straight at home vs CGY
TOR (21-14-9):
0-1-1 past 2GP, 2GF in each game, 1/6 on PP
JVR (3G, 11A) 10 game PT streak
CGY (24-22-3):
0-2-1 past 3GP on road, 3GF, 1/8 on PP
Backlund (2G, 2A) past 3GP
Ducks (61 Points) at Jets (48 Points) - 8:00 p.m. ET on TSN3 (Regional)
ANA was 2-0-1 vs WPG last season. ANA has gone 6-0-1 past 7GP vs WPG
WPG (22-23-4):
won 2 straight, 11GF, 3/8 on PP
Scheifele (2G, 4A) 4 game PT streak
ANA (26-14-9):
5-1-1 past 7GP, 10GA, 17/18 on PK
Getzlaf (2G, 5A) last 8GP
Sharks (60 Points) at Avalanche (28 Points) - 9:00 p.m. ET
SJ is 1-0-0 vs COL this season, OTW at home. SJ has gone 2-0-1 past 3GP at COL
COL (13-29-2):
0-4-1 past 5GP, 10GF, 2/9 on PP
MacKinnon (4A) 3 game PT streak
SJ (29-16-2):
won 4 straight, 7GA, 8/9 on PK
Burns (4G, 8A) last 9GP
Panthers (49 Points) at Coyotes (34 Points) - 9:00 p.m. ET
Teams split 2GP last season, ARZ winning at home. ARZ has won 3 straight at home vs FLA, 1GA in each game
ARZ (14-26-6):
3-1-0 past 4GP at home, 10GA, 12/13 on PK
Vrbata (2G, 4A) last 4GP
FLA (20-19-9):
0-2-1 past 3GP, 6GF, 2/9 on PP
Trochek (6G, 4A) last 7GP