Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid has won the 2017 Ted Lindsay Award as the most outstanding player in the regular season as judged by the members of the NHL Players Association.

The 20-year-old had an incredible sophomore season, leading the league in points with 100 (30 goals, 70 assists) en route to the Oilers’ first playoff berth since 2006.

He joins Wayne Gretzky (1982-85, 1987) and Mark Messier (1990) as the only other Oilers to win the Ted Lindsay Award.

Brent Burns

Sidney Crosby

San Jose Sharks defencemanand Pittsburgh Penguins forwardwere the other finalists for the award.