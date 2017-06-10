According to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie, the Florida Panthers and Bob Boughner are closing in on a deal for the 46-year-old to be the next head coach of the team.

Boughner was most recently an assistant coach with the San Jose Sharks.

The Panthers missed the playoffs last season in a turbulent year, one where head coach Gerard Gallant was fired and replaced by then-general manager Tom Rowe.

McKenzie reports that the Panthers were originally planning on waiting until after the Stanley Cup Final to interview Nashville Predators' assistant coach Phil Housley, but have changed their course of action.

Housley now becomes the leading candiate for the Buffalo Sabres' vacant head coaching position, but McKenzie says that the team is waiting until after the Cup Final to interview Housley and possibly Pittsburgh assistant coaches Rick Tocchet and Jacques Martin.