OTTAWA — Frans Nielsen scored the only goal in the shootout as the Detroit Red Wings edged the Ottawa Senators 2-1 on Saturday night.

Martin Frk had the lone goal in regulation for the Red Wings (2-0-0), who got 37 saves from Jimmy Howard.

Derick Brassard found the back of the net for Ottawa (0-0-2), which dropped its second straight game in a shootout. Craig Anderson looked impressive making 29 stops.

For the second straight game, the Senators had a power-play opportunity in overtime, but were unable to take advantage and finished the game 0 for 7 with the man advantage.

Detroit opened the scoring at 17:26 of the third period as Frk was able to beat Anderson low glove side.

But Brassard responded just 43 seconds later, tipping Dion Phaneuf's shot from just inside the blue line.

It was a goaltender's duel through two periods and both Anderson and Howard were just as solid through the third.

Mark Stone looked like he had a sure goal on the Senators' fifth power play of the game only to see the puck ring off the post. Ottawa hit the post four times.

Anderson looked unbelievable as he was able to reach across just in time to rob Justin Abdelkader with just over two minutes left in the second period.

A scoreless first period saw the Senators squander four power-play opportunities as they managed just six shots.

Ottawa forward Alex Formenton became the youngest player in Senators history to make his NHL debut Saturday night.

The Senators recalled Ben Harpur from AHL Belleville to replace Johnny Oduya who suffered a lower-body injury in Thursday's opener. Harpur played just three shifts in the second period before leaving the game with an upper-body injury.

Ottawa was without captain Erik Karlsson for the second straight game.

The Senators head out for a three-game Western Canadian trip Sunday. Karlsson admitted Saturday morning that he was still unsure whether or not he would join the club as he continues to recover from off-season ankle surgery.

Notes: Ottawa centre Logan Brown was a healthy scratch. Detroit defenceman Niklas Kronwall is day-to-day with a groin injury.