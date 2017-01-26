No shortage of bullpen options available for Jays

In the return of Jose Bautista and the signing of Jarrod Saltalamacchia to a minor-league contract, the Toronto Blue Jays shored up their positional holes for 2017 as spring training nears.

The team now heads into training camp with a starting right fielder and a backup catcher, but questions remain in the bullpen. While the eighth and ninth innings are taken care of by Jason Grilli and Roberto Osuna, respectively, and Joe Biagini emerged as a legitimate workhorse last season, holes left by the departures of Brett Cecil (to the St. Louis Cardinals), Scott Feldman (to the Cincinnati Reds) and Joaquin Benoit (to the Philadelphia Phillies) have yet to be filled.

Though the Jays have a plethora of internal options including Aaron Loup, Chad Girodo and Matt Dermody among others to bestow greater responsibility upon, none is exactly an appealing one. The replacements will likely have to be external ones.

Like most of the free agent market this offseason, business for relief pitching hasn't been brisk. Sure, the high-end closers in Aroldis Chapman, Kenley Jansen and Mark Melancon are gone, but several intriguing options remain for the Jays and any other team looking for value.

Considering the heavy role that Cecil played for the Jays' bullpen over the past several years, a lefty reliever is paramount right now for the team.

Here's a quick look at a quintet of names who would fit that bill for the team: