1h ago
No shortage of bullpen options available for Jays
In the return of Jose Bautista and the signing of Jarrod Saltalamacchia to a minor-league contract, the Toronto Blue Jays shored up their positional holes for 2017 as spring training nears.
The team now heads into training camp with a starting right fielder and a backup catcher, but questions remain in the bullpen. While the eighth and ninth innings are taken care of by Jason Grilli and Roberto Osuna, respectively, and Joe Biagini emerged as a legitimate workhorse last season, holes left by the departures of Brett Cecil (to the St. Louis Cardinals), Scott Feldman (to the Cincinnati Reds) and Joaquin Benoit (to the Philadelphia Phillies) have yet to be filled.
Though the Jays have a plethora of internal options including Aaron Loup, Chad Girodo and Matt Dermody among others to bestow greater responsibility upon, none is exactly an appealing one. The replacements will likely have to be external ones.
Like most of the free agent market this offseason, business for relief pitching hasn't been brisk. Sure, the high-end closers in Aroldis Chapman, Kenley Jansen and Mark Melancon are gone, but several intriguing options remain for the Jays and any other team looking for value.
Considering the heavy role that Cecil played for the Jays' bullpen over the past several years, a lefty reliever is paramount right now for the team.
Here's a quick look at a quintet of names who would fit that bill for the team:
LEFT-HANDED RELIEVER
Craig Breslow
Miami Marlins
2016 STATS
-
G15
-
IP14.0
-
W-L0-2
-
FIP3.93
-
ERA4.50
-
WHIP1.786
NOTES
AGE: 36
MLB EXPERIENCE: 11 years
- Breslow was released by the Marlins in July and signed on with the Texas Rangers later in the summer, but did not return to the majors.
- He recently held a workout in which 13 to 16 teams attended.
- A native of New Haven, Connecticut, Breslow has changed his delivery to add velocity and movement to his pitches
LEFT-HANDED RELIEVER
Jerry Blevins
New York Mets
2016 STATS
-
G73
-
IP42.0
-
W-L4-2
-
FIP3.05
-
ERA2.79
-
WHIP1.214
NOTES
AGE: 33
MLB EXPERIENCE: 10 years
- Likely the most prized lefty still available on the free agent market.
- Blevins was initially thought to be looking for a three-year deal, but could accept less as it gets closer to spring training.
LEFT-HANDED RELIEVER
J.P. Howell
Los Angeles Dodgers
2016 STATS
-
G64
-
IP50.2
-
W-L1-1
-
FIP3.50
-
ERA4.09
-
WHIP1.401
NOTES
AGE: 33
MLB EXPERIENCE: 11 years
- Howell has played six of his 11 seasons in the AL East with the Tampa Bay Rays.
- Howell compares favourably to Brett Cecil.
- Interested teams can probably get him on a one-year deal.
LEFT-HANDED RELIEVER
Boone Logan
Colorado Rockies
2016 STATS
-
G66
-
IP46.1
-
W-L2-5
-
FIP3.23
-
ERA3.69
-
WHIP1.014
NOTES
AGE: 32
MLB EXPERIENCE: 11 years
- Logan struck out 57 hitters in 2016.
- A native of San Antonio, Logan posted an absurd slash line of .142/.222/.252 against lefties last season.
LEFT-HANDED RELIEVER
Travis Wood
Chicago Cubs
2016 STATS
-
G77
-
IP61.0
-
W-L4-0
-
FIP4.54
-
ERA2.95
-
WHIP1.131
NOTES
AGE: 30
MLB EXPERIENCE: Seven years
- 2016 was the first season in which Wood operated solely as a reliever.
- The Jays made it through 2016 using only six starting pitchers, something that will be hard to replicate in 2017. Having a reliever on the roster like Wood - a pitcher with 133 career starts under his belt - could come in handy when injury concerns mount.
Of course, the Jays are not limited to left-handed options.
Among the available righty relief pitchers who could makes sense for the team are Joe Blanton, Luke Hochevar and Joe Smith.