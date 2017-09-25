Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman helped shut down the Oakland Raiders' vaunted offence on Sunday night in a 27-10 victory and let their receivers know about it after the game.

Norman, 29, pulled no punches when it came to the play of Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree.

“You don’t come in here and say what you’re going to put up on somebody," Norman said. "Two hundred yards? Did he even catch two balls? He only caught one, huh? Don’t come out here and tell me what you’re going to do. Show me. You’re gonna have to run through me to get that and we ain’t lettin’ that happen. So whatever that young cat said, Coop, go on and take it back.”

Cooper and Crabtree combined for 13 yards as each man was limited to a single catch.

As for Crabtree, who had three touchdowns a week ago against the New York Jets, Norman couldn't resist a shot, despite saying he had nothing to say.

“Crabtree, I have nothing to say to you," Norman said. "[Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman] was right. He say he was sorry, but I don’t think he was sorry. I think he sucked.”

The Redskins (2-1) are next in action in Week 4's Monday Night Football when they travel to Arrowhead to meet the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs (3-0).

The Raiders (2-1) are also on the road in an AFC West matchup in Denver against the Broncos (2-1).